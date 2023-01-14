ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Expert offers safety tips for winter hiking

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountains are a great place for a hike even in the cold of winter but they’re not always the safest for the unprepared. Melissa Cooney spoke with officials at Stowe Mountain Rescue for some tips to know before you go. A blanket of...
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Killington to host FIS world cup again in 2023

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The fastest women alpine skiers in the world will battle it out in Killington once again next fall as the World Cup returns to Vermont for a seventh consecutive time. Officials say the Killington Cup is the world’s most attended women’s Audi FIS Ski World event....
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Baitfish basics

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - With the return of colder temperatures this week, many anglers are eager to get out on the ice. But how do you get your bait for ice fishing and figure out the rules?. Ike Bendavid headed to the Pomainville Wildlife Management Area in Pittsford for this...
PITTSFORD, VT
adirondackalmanack.com

AdkAction: Adirondack area plow drivers take part in road salt reduction workshop

Plow drivers from Peru, Ausable, Plattsburgh and Hague gathered recently in Peru for a workshop to reduce road salt. Thank you to these communities and individuals for going the extra mile to keep winter roads safe and water clean. Experts from Hague, [including] Rob, Matt, and Tim, demonstrated drop calibration...
PERU, NY
Mountain Times

8-year-old gymnast from Wallingford scores perfect 10

Since Nadia Comaneci set the precedent in 1976 with her first score of a perfect 10.0, it’s been the dream achievement of most gymnasts in the sport. This past weekend, Jan. 14-15, Hazel Mabey, an 8-year-old from Wallingford, scored Cobra’s […] Read More The post 8-year-old gymnast from Wallingford scores perfect 10 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WALLINGFORD, VT
WCAX

The latest at the FISU world games: what events are underway in Lake Placid

An MLK Commemoration Event in Plattsburgh is hosting SUNY Plattsburgh Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Allison Heard as a guest speaker. The ECHO Leahy Center is hosting an all-day celebration to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Conversations about civil rights at annual MLK ceremony in Burlington. Updated: 14...
LAKE PLACID, NY
sevendaysvt

European-Style Belleville Bakery Opens Doors in Burlington

It's been a long, slow build toward the full opening of Belleville Bakery, which chef-owner Shelley MacDonald launched in late fall 2020 with weekly pickups from her Burlington apartment. On January 5, after six months of renovations and three months of takeout-window sales, the public finally stepped into Belleville's new brick-and-mortar location at 217 College Street — perfect timing for the second story in our Bakery Month series. (Diet in January? Not us.)
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center

“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
DANVILLE, VT
WCAX

MiVT: Colchester business specializes in frankincense and myrrh

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you know that most frankincense is distilled in France? But a Colchester company has proven an exception to the rule. Elissa Borden has more on the local incense distiller whose products are Made in Vermont. Despite living and working in Vermont, Madhi Ibrahim likes to...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Newport nursing home closure to displace 30 residents

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A nursing home in the Northeast Kingdom is closing its doors. WCAX has confirmed that the Newport Health Care Center will shut down in 60 days. An official at the facility says it’s largely because of a staffing shortage and financial struggles, including those caused by hiring travel nurses.
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

2 Vermont teachers awarded Fulbright Awards

VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Red Cross aids 10 people after fire in Schuyler Falls

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. — Volunteers from the Red Cross aided 10 people after a fire in Schuyler Falls displaced several families on Tuesday. No injuries were reported in the fire, which took place on Norrisville Road. The cause and origin of the fire have not been reported. Red Cross...
SCHUYLER FALLS, NY
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-89 in Williston

WILLISTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Williston today. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 8:30 a.m. According to the report, Keagan Livingston, 28, of South Burlington, was traveling north on I-89 before hitting Ian Wiltshire, 36, of St. Albans City, head-on.
WILLISTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

CASTLETON, VT
WCAX

Fire damages Castleton home center

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire badly damaged a well-known business in Castleton Sunday morning. Even 24 hours later, Castleton Fire Chief Heath Goyette says he’s still in awe of what he battled at the Gilmore Home Center. “Worst one I’ve ever had to deal with,” he said.
CASTLETON, VT
mynbc5.com

Clinton County Public Transit cancels route due to staffing shortages

CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Clinton County Public Transit announced an emergency cancellation for one of its routes due to staffing shortages. The cancellation is for the 3:53 p.m. run on the Keeseville-Ausable route. The route loops around from the government center to the post office in Ausable Forks. Officials...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY

