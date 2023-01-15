ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K-Fox 95.5

Time Again for the Free Tree Seedling Giveaway in Lufkin, Texas

Angelina Beautiful/Clean, Texas A&M Forest Service, and Lowe's Home Improvement are once again teaming up for the yearly Tree Seedling Giveaway. The annual celebration of Arbor Day is coming up on Tuesday, January 31st beginning at 9 a.m. in the Lowe's parking lot located at 3501 S. Medford Drive in Lufkin.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Georgia-Pacific Names New Plant Manager at Diboll, Texas Facility

Congratulations are in order for Lufkin, Texas native Andrew Dover. He has been named plant manager for Georgia-Pacific’s Diboll Particleboard facility. His duties as plant manager include overseeing daily plant operations, including safety, environmental excellence, and stewardship. Additionally, he is responsible for creating long-term sustainability for the facility, its employees and the community.
DIBOLL, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Event Fit For A Princess At Ellen Trout Zoo In Lufkin, Texas

If you have been wondering when your prince will come, you aren't alone. A good place to wait is at the "Princess and the Frog" tea party at Ellen Trout Zoo. This is a sit-down tea party held at the Ellen Trout Zoo Education Center. Royalty will get to enjoy a light meal, games, crafts, and get to learn all about the guests of honor...frogs!
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

Traffic blocked as big load comes to Jasper

Traffic was blocked off and on Tuesday evening as a big load made it's way to Jasper from the Intracoastal Canal. The large vessel or reactor weighing just over 950,000 pounds arrived on a 150 foot trailer with some 27 axles and 108 wheels designed to spread out the weight, arrived in Jasper shortly before 6:00 and winded it's way along Highway 96, before making a well planned strategic turn on Milam Street, and coming to a stop in East Jasper.
JASPER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Crown Colony Family Safe After Massive Housefire In Lufkin, Texas

Saturday morning while the rest of us were just getting up and around, a Lufkin family was displaced after a house fire. The call came in to dispatch at 8:53 am. The caller stated there was a garage fire on Baltusrol Court in the Crown Colony subdivision. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the entire home heavily involved in flames.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Search is On for 2 Missing Persons Last Seen in Pollok, Texas

An Endangered Missing Persons Alert has been issued for two persons from Angelina County. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Blake Rawson and Mark Studdard. Both Rawson and Studdard have been diagnosed with intellectual disabilities. Blake Rawson is a 22-year-old while male, height 6’ 2”, weight 142...
POLLOK, TX
CBS19

Officials: 2 missing men from Angelina County found

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office confirmed they have found the 2 men that were missing earlier. Blake Rawson, 22, and Mark Studdard, 26, were both last seen walking early Monday morning at Lufkin State Supported Living Center, officials said. Contact the Angelina Sheriff’s Office at...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 10 p.m. on January 17 there was a disturbance in the 800 block of Spring Lake Dr. between two females and a male. The disturbance resulted in the male suffering a gunshot wound. He has since been transported to a local hospital were he is being treated.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Lufkin have released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Sunday. According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, Erie Downs, 64, of Lufkin, died when he lost control of his Ford pickup which then left the road and flipped several times. The rollover crash occurred in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Police apprehend high speed chase suspect in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - On January 17, authorities were notified of a vehicle pursuit coming into Houston County from Madison County through SH 21 West. Officers with the Crockett Police Department setup “stop sticks” near the Crockett city limits in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle. The suspect was able to evade police and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The suspect drove around Loop 304 and attempted to head into the Crockett city square. As the pursuit continued the suspect was chased west on Goliad and out of SH 7 West.
CENTERVILLE, TX
KTRE

1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man has died after a truck crashed off the road in a single-vehicle wreck. Lufkin police responded to a crash at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the 900 block of Southwood Drive. A man lost control of his Ford pickup, left the road and flipped several times according to a release from Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. The release said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
MARSHALL, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Sweet New Bakery Opening In Lufkin, Texas

Have you been looking for a new go-to place to get cupcakes in Lufkin? Recently we lost Angelic Cupcakes and that left an opening in the marketplace. Little Bit's Creations has been a home-based bakery operating under cottage law for years. Now owner Robin Windham has taken things big time with a brick-and-mortar at 1523 South First Street.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy