kjas.com
Traffic blocked as big load comes to Jasper
Traffic was blocked off and on Tuesday evening as a big load made it's way to Jasper from the Intracoastal Canal. The large vessel or reactor weighing just over 950,000 pounds arrived on a 150 foot trailer with some 27 axles and 108 wheels designed to spread out the weight, arrived in Jasper shortly before 6:00 and winded it's way along Highway 96, before making a well planned strategic turn on Milam Street, and coming to a stop in East Jasper.
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
Crown Colony Family Safe After Massive Housefire In Lufkin, Texas
Saturday morning while the rest of us were just getting up and around, a Lufkin family was displaced after a house fire. The call came in to dispatch at 8:53 am. The caller stated there was a garage fire on Baltusrol Court in the Crown Colony subdivision. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the entire home heavily involved in flames.
Search is On for 2 Missing Persons Last Seen in Pollok, Texas
An Endangered Missing Persons Alert has been issued for two persons from Angelina County. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Blake Rawson and Mark Studdard. Both Rawson and Studdard have been diagnosed with intellectual disabilities. Blake Rawson is a 22-year-old while male, height 6’ 2”, weight 142...
Uptown Fashion House Now Open In Downtown Lufkin, Texas
Uptown Fashion House located at 522 East Shepherd Avenue in downtown Lufkin is open for business. Now you won't have to fly all the way to New York to get trendy styles in East Texas. The owners have taken all of the guesswork out of what you should be wearing...
Officials: 2 missing men from Angelina County found
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office confirmed they have found the 2 men that were missing earlier. Blake Rawson, 22, and Mark Studdard, 26, were both last seen walking early Monday morning at Lufkin State Supported Living Center, officials said. Contact the Angelina Sheriff’s Office at...
BREAKING: One Person Dies in Overnight Accident in Lufkin, Texas
The Lufkin Police Department is reporting a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night which resulted in the death of the lone occupant of the vehicle. According to the police report, the man was southbound in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m. The man reportedly lost control of his...
KLTV
Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 10 p.m. on January 17 there was a disturbance in the 800 block of Spring Lake Dr. between two females and a male. The disturbance resulted in the male suffering a gunshot wound. He has since been transported to a local hospital were he is being treated.
KLTV
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Lufkin have released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Sunday. According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, Erie Downs, 64, of Lufkin, died when he lost control of his Ford pickup which then left the road and flipped several times. The rollover crash occurred in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m.
KLTV
Police apprehend high speed chase suspect in Centerville
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - On January 17, authorities were notified of a vehicle pursuit coming into Houston County from Madison County through SH 21 West. Officers with the Crockett Police Department setup “stop sticks” near the Crockett city limits in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle. The suspect was able to evade police and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The suspect drove around Loop 304 and attempted to head into the Crockett city square. As the pursuit continued the suspect was chased west on Goliad and out of SH 7 West.
KTRE
1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man has died after a truck crashed off the road in a single-vehicle wreck. Lufkin police responded to a crash at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the 900 block of Southwood Drive. A man lost control of his Ford pickup, left the road and flipped several times according to a release from Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. The release said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
KTRE
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving through East Texas on Wednesday
Tyler Sister Cities fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees. The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief for thousands of Ukrainian refugees in its sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service.
Sweet New Bakery Opening In Lufkin, Texas
Have you been looking for a new go-to place to get cupcakes in Lufkin? Recently we lost Angelic Cupcakes and that left an opening in the marketplace. Little Bit's Creations has been a home-based bakery operating under cottage law for years. Now owner Robin Windham has taken things big time with a brick-and-mortar at 1523 South First Street.
K-Fox 95.5
