Allegro Academy will host its first Open House in its new location, the historic Masonic Temple at 114 N. Washington Street, on Saturday, February 18 at noon. Allegro Academy began bringing music and the performing arts to its new home on January 1, 2023. Featuring expanded lesson studios, rehearsal, and performance space in the heart of downtown Easton, the new facility will enable the Academy to strengthen its outreach into greater Talbot County.

EASTON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO