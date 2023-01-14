ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oklahoma Sooner

Oklahoma Posts Dominant Wire-To-Wire Win Over TCU

FORT WORTH – The 15th-ranked Oklahoma women's basketball team jumped out to an early lead and earned a wire-to-wire 93-66 victory over TCU in Fort Worth on Wednesday night. Five Sooners scored in double figures, and Liz Scott registered her second consecutive double-double to push Oklahoma (15-2, 5-1 Big 12) into solo first place in the Big 12 standings after No. 25 Texas (13-6, 4-2) fell to Texas Tech on Wednesday.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Athletics, LEARFIELD Launch Original Content Series Featuring Oklahoma Softball

NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD, launched on Tuesday Episode 1 of "Championship Mindset" – a brand-new original content series exclusively featuring Oklahoma softball. As the 2023 OU softball team prepares its competitive journey to a third straight national championship, the...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Corley Named Big 12 Player of the Week

NORMAN - Oklahoma senior Carmen Corley was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. The Sooners had a successful opening-weekend of the 2023 spring season. After contributing to the Missouri and Tarleton State shutouts, Corley earned the honor by going undefeated. The Albuquerque, N.M., product...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Women's Hoops to Matchup With TCU on Road Wednesday

NORMAN – No. 15 Oklahoma will look to make it four straight wins on Wednesday when it travels to Fort Worth for a matchup with TCU (6-10, 0-5 Big 12). The Sooners (14-2, 4-1 Big 12) are tied atop the Big 12 standings and are the league's highest-ranked team in the AP Poll for the first time since 2009.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Men's Hoops Set for Bedlam in Stillwater

NORMAN – Oklahoma travels to Stillwater, Okla., for Bedlam against Oklahoma State on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. (CT) inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Wednesday's game against the Cowboys will be broadcast on ESPNU with Ted Emrich and King McClure on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Football Spring Game Set for April 22

NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced that the Sooners' 2023 spring football game will be held Saturday, April 22 at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kickoff time and additional spring game event information will be released at a later date. TICKET INFORMATION. All seats...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

LeVasseur Named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week

NORMAN – For the third time in her career, University of Oklahoma junior gymnast Katherine LeVasseur has been named the Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. In a challenging road environment that featured more than 12,000 fans at LSU, LeVasseur recorded a season-high...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Women's Tennis Set For Tuesday Clash With Wyoming

NORMAN - After opening the season with back-to-back shutout wins, the No. 4 Oklahoma women's tennis team hosts Wyoming on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Headington Family Tennis Center. MATCHDAY BASICS. The Sooners' 2023 matches at the Headington Family Tennis Center will be open to the public...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Baseball Single-Game Tickets and Mini-Plans on Sale

NORMAN – Oklahoma baseball single-game tickets and mini-plans for the 2023 campaign are on sale now through the OU Athletics Ticket Office. OU baseball fans have several options to choose the best ticket purchase plan for them and watch the Sooners in action this season at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Available mini-plans are the Club Chaos Pick 'Em (select any 15 games from the home scheduled), Saturdays in the Park (covers all seven Saturday home games this season) and the 3-Game Series Pack (select any three-game series against California Baptist, Rider, TCU, Texas Tech or Kansas).
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Top LSU in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. – In a tough road environment, the reigning NCAA champion Oklahoma women's gymnastics team edged LSU, 197.600-197.450 on Monday afternoon inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). Freshman Jordan Bowers had a strong meet, earning a share of the beam title with a 9.950 and matching...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Roanoke Star

What Happened to All Those Promises to Defend Virginia’s Heritage?

By Donald Smith. This was first published in Bacon’s Rebellion and is shared here by permission.  Many Bacon’s Rebellion readers — me included — worry that Virginia’s history is being erased and scourged and its heroes demeaned. The November 2021 state elections gave us cause for cheer. During his campaign, Glenn Youngkin indicated that he would stand […]
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Del. March wants to abolish the Board of Education. That would help Republicans now, but Democrats later.

Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, wants to abolish the Virginia Board of Education. Her bill, HJR 474, would transfer the board’s responsibilities to the superintendent of public instruction, who is appointed by the governor. This would give the governor unfettered authority over state education policy because right now every incoming governor deals with a board of education appointed by his predecessor. With staggered terms, it may be well into a governor’s term, perhaps even toward the end, before a governor can fill the board with his (or someday her) own people.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

VDWR Report: Smith Mountain Lake is a top trophy largemouth destination

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has released its latest survey of the top trophy largemouth bass waters in Virginia. They are: The list is based on the number of citation bass reported caught from those lakes. A citation largemouth in Virginia must measure at least 22 inches and weigh at […]
VIRGINIA STATE
globalconstructionreview.com

Skanska wins US contracts in Arizona and Virginia worth $201m

Swedish contractor Skanska has won two contracts worth a total of $201m, one to build a $103m academic building for Virginia State University, the other for a $98m data centre in Arizona. In Virginia, Skanska will build a 52,000 sq m academic commons building in the city of Petersburg. The...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy