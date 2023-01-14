Read full article on original website
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
WCJB
Gator men’s basketball team goes cold at Texas A&M, falls 54-52
COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (WCJB) -Ultimately, Florida’s road game at Texas A&M on Wednesday came down to a missed three-pointer at the buzzer by Myreon Jones. But poor shooting all night cost the Gators a chance to extend their winning steeak to four, and the Gators fell to the Aggies, 54-52. UF dropped to 10-8 overall, 3-3 in in confernece play. The Aggies won their seventh in a row (13-5 overall, 5-0 in the SEC).
WCJB
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Kate Pickens (Oak Hall)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Throughout her time at Oak Hall, Kate Pickens has left her mark as a three-year captain in girls’ basketball and tennis. On the hardwood, she has been on James Ringdahl’s varsity since she was in sixth grade. Pickens said, “Honestly, just having friends as...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Wordley Mart
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Wordley Mart was formed by two top level Grand Prix riders. On the weeks Horse Capital TV, learn what this organization does.
WCJB
High School Girls Soccer: P.K. Yonge shuts out Vanguard on Senior Night, 4-0
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a memorable senior night for the P.K. Yonge girls soccer team. The Blue Wave (9-4-1) snapped their two game losing streak with a 4-0 shutout vs Vanguard (14-2-1). The Knights have won five of their last six matches coming into Wednesday night. In the...
WCJB
High school basketball: GHS & Oak Hall boys stay hot
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Hurricanes boys basketball team won its seventh straight game overall and completed a season series sweep of P.K. Yonge on Tuesday, prevailing at the Blue Wave, 66-58. GHS improves to 15-4 overall and goes for eight in a row Thursday at Santa Fe. The Blue Wave drop to 7-10. Elsewhere, Oak Hall picked up a 55-48 win over Trenton to reach 12-2 overall. Rival St. Francis is next for the Eagles, while the Tigers dropped to 9-8 with the loss. And, Buchholz took down Columbia, 60-55, avenging a prior 15 point loss to the Tigers. The Bobcats are now 10-11 overall.
WCJB
High School Hoops Roundup: Hawthorne girls knock off Buchholz; Dixie Co. sweeps Bell
(WCJB) -A number of North Central Flordia basketball teams took advantage of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday by hosting games in the afternoon on Monday. One such school was Hawthorne, where the Hornet girls took down Buchholz, 55-43 in a matchup of Alachua County teams. The Hornets (5-4) led...
WCJB
2023 Miss Gainesville crowned for Miss Florida scholarship competition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Miss Gainesville has been crowned at this years Miss Florida scholarship competition. Alexandra de Roos, 19, was chosen out of 16 candidates to represent the city. She was crowned at Lincoln Middle School on Saturday. Casana Fink, who won the title of Miss Gainesville...
WCJB
Colleagues react to sudden death of former Gainesville Mayor Craig Lowe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gainesville Mayor, Craig Lowe, was found dead in his home Saturday morning. The cause of his death is not yet known. He was the first District 4 Commissioner on the Gainesville City Commission from 2003-10, before stepping up and becoming Mayor from 2010-13. “A caring,...
WCJB
UF Hillel holds Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Hillel hosted its regular Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate event today. The event allowed students to stop by Turlington Hall and the UF Law School to grab a bagel in exchange for signing a pledge against all forms of hate. “We care about putting a...
WCJB
Former Gainesville Mayor Jim Painter dies at age 71 after battle with cancer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Shortly after the death of Craig Lowe, another former mayor of Gainesville has died. Jim Painter, who served on the city commission from 1990 to 1996, died after a battle with cancer. He was chosen to serve as mayor from 1993 to 1996. A tribute to...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: New yoga poses
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are well into the new year and some are starting to give up on their new goals. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn some new yoga poses to help you achieve those goals.
WCJB
Paige’s Kitchen: Parmesan Cauliflower
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether you are a lover of cauliflower or just want to try something new this is a fantastic recipe. If you want it to be super crispy then toss in a handful of panko breadcrumbs with the regular breadcrumbs. You will find the recipe for the breadcrumbs below the cauliflower recipe.
WCJB
State released graduation numbers for 2022, Newberry High led large area public schools with 98.5%
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Valedictorian of high schools in North Central Florida is Newberry High. State numbers released Tuesday show that Newberry led large area public schools with a graduation rate of 98.5% in 2022. Among smaller schools, Belmont Academy and Cedar Key High School graduated 100% of their...
WCJB
Santa Fe College announces 2023 Women of Distinction honorees
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is getting ready to celebrate Women’s History Month by recognizing four women as their 2023 Women of Distinction. The Women of Distinction honor is given to women who do outstanding work in their community, contributing to the arts, business, education, government, and other philanthropic ventures.
WCJB
A new way to enjoy Sweetwater Wetlands Park
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Nature and wildlife fans will now have a new way to enjoy Sweetwater Wetlands Park. Thanks to sales tax revenue, a new electric tram at a cost of $38,000 will give mobility challenged park goers the chance to enjoy the park without having to walk. Wildlife enthusiasts...
WCJB
Church in Gainesville receives money through the African Cultural Heritage Action Fund
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group dedicated to preserving African American heritage is investing $4 million in churches around the country including one in North Central Florida. Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Gainesville is receiving the money through the African Cultural Heritage Action Fund. The first round of the Preserving...
WCJB
From Bo Diddley Plaza to Citizen’s Field: Gainesville’s annual MLK Day parade
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eight days of Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance events culminated with three successive events. The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Florida held its Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Monday morning. The event annually takes place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Garden located in front of City Hall.
WCJB
Buc-ee’s could come to Ocala area if approved by Marion County Commissioners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It appears nationwide travel store chain Buc-ee’s is making Ocala its next stop, however, the final decision will come down to the Marion County Commission. Commissioners tabled a decision on Tuesday on approving a zoning change for 33 acres on what is now the Baldwin...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Martin Luther King holiday will be celebrated all across North Central Florida on Monday. All government offices will be closed for the national holiday. On Tuesday, Lake City council members will consider how to respond to Columbia County’s announced withdrawal from the Richardson Community Center....
WCJB
Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
