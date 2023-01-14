ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Gator men’s basketball team goes cold at Texas A&M, falls 54-52

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (WCJB) -Ultimately, Florida’s road game at Texas A&M on Wednesday came down to a missed three-pointer at the buzzer by Myreon Jones. But poor shooting all night cost the Gators a chance to extend their winning steeak to four, and the Gators fell to the Aggies, 54-52. UF dropped to 10-8 overall, 3-3 in in confernece play. The Aggies won their seventh in a row (13-5 overall, 5-0 in the SEC).
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Kate Pickens (Oak Hall)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Throughout her time at Oak Hall, Kate Pickens has left her mark as a three-year captain in girls’ basketball and tennis. On the hardwood, she has been on James Ringdahl’s varsity since she was in sixth grade. Pickens said, “Honestly, just having friends as...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

High school basketball: GHS & Oak Hall boys stay hot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Hurricanes boys basketball team won its seventh straight game overall and completed a season series sweep of P.K. Yonge on Tuesday, prevailing at the Blue Wave, 66-58. GHS improves to 15-4 overall and goes for eight in a row Thursday at Santa Fe. The Blue Wave drop to 7-10. Elsewhere, Oak Hall picked up a 55-48 win over Trenton to reach 12-2 overall. Rival St. Francis is next for the Eagles, while the Tigers dropped to 9-8 with the loss. And, Buchholz took down Columbia, 60-55, avenging a prior 15 point loss to the Tigers. The Bobcats are now 10-11 overall.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF Hillel holds Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Hillel hosted its regular Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate event today. The event allowed students to stop by Turlington Hall and the UF Law School to grab a bagel in exchange for signing a pledge against all forms of hate. “We care about putting a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Health and Fitness: New yoga poses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are well into the new year and some are starting to give up on their new goals. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn some new yoga poses to help you achieve those goals.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Paige’s Kitchen: Parmesan Cauliflower

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether you are a lover of cauliflower or just want to try something new this is a fantastic recipe. If you want it to be super crispy then toss in a handful of panko breadcrumbs with the regular breadcrumbs. You will find the recipe for the breadcrumbs below the cauliflower recipe.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Santa Fe College announces 2023 Women of Distinction honorees

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is getting ready to celebrate Women’s History Month by recognizing four women as their 2023 Women of Distinction. The Women of Distinction honor is given to women who do outstanding work in their community, contributing to the arts, business, education, government, and other philanthropic ventures.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A new way to enjoy Sweetwater Wetlands Park

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Nature and wildlife fans will now have a new way to enjoy Sweetwater Wetlands Park. Thanks to sales tax revenue, a new electric tram at a cost of $38,000 will give mobility challenged park goers the chance to enjoy the park without having to walk. Wildlife enthusiasts...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Martin Luther King holiday will be celebrated all across North Central Florida on Monday. All government offices will be closed for the national holiday. On Tuesday, Lake City council members will consider how to respond to Columbia County’s announced withdrawal from the Richardson Community Center....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy