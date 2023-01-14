Read full article on original website
North Alabama wins despite Hunter's triple-double 78-73
CONWAY, Ark. — Led by Jacari Lane's 19 points, the North Alabama Lions defeated the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears 78-73 on Wednesday night. Camren Hunter finished with a triple double of 20 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals for the Bears. The Lions improved to 10-10 with the victory and the Bears fell to 6-14.
Holmes erupts for 30 as No. 6 Hoosiers beat Illini 83-72
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Grace Berger added 18 points to lead No. 6 Indiana to an 83-72 win over No. 21 Illinois on Wednesday. Holmes hit six of seven shots and scored 14 points in the third quarter as the Hoosiers shot 68.4% for the period after trailing the Illini for most of the first half. Yarden Garzon added 13 points and Chloe Moore-McNeil pitched in with 12 points and six assists for the Hoosiers. Genesis Bryant led Illinois with 18 points and Kendall Bostic followed with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
