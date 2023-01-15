Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
4 Amazing Burger Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
406mtsports.com
MSUB men's basketball selected as team of the week in GNAC
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings is the only team left undefeated in conference play after taking wins over Saint Martin’s and Western Oregon, earning GNAC Team of the Week honors. The Yellowjackets hosted one of their biggest games of the season on Thursday when the Saints came...
406mtsports.com
Hardin's basketball teams sweep rapid rivalry doubleheader over Lodge Grass
BILLINGS — It's known as one of the most hectic rivalry games in all of Montana high school basketball for a reason. The Hardin-Lodge Grass game is often fast-paced with quick possessions and high stakes, and much of that tradition stayed the same during Tuesday night's boys and girls doubleheader at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
406mtsports.com
Top-ranked Billings West flies past No. 3 Billings Skyview
BILLINGS — Ben Erbacher nonchalantly lofted the basketball toward the hoop from around the free-throw circle area where it landed in the hands of teammate Cooper Tyson. Tyson had glided in along the baseline from the left corner, and the Billings West junior guard promptly shoved the ball through the hoop for an easy two points.
406mtsports.com
Montana high school coaches earn national coach of the year accolades
INDIANAPOLIS — Montana coaches Iona Stookey of Huntley Project and Josh Munro of Kalispell Glacier have been named national coaches of the year for the 2021-22 school year by the National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Association. In the 2021 season, Stookey led the Red Devils volleyball...
406mtsports.com
Full Court Press: Tuesday's high school basketball highlights (Jan. 17)
Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night. • No. 1 Billings West 70, No. 3 Billings Skyview 55: The top-ranked Golden Bears led by as many as 24 in the first half to roll to an easy victory in their first crosstown game of the season. Cooper Tyson scored 23 points, Billy Carlson added 13 and Teagan Balfanz scored 10 off the bench to help the Bears score a season-high in points and win their fourth straight. Lane Love had 17 points and Anthony Schacht 11 for Skyview, which found itself behind 25-7 at the end of the first quarter and 44-19 late in the first half.
406mtsports.com
'Man, I've had some fun': Melstone boys hoops coach Jason Grebe reaches 400 wins
BILLINGS — Once temperatures start dipping each year in eastern Montana, Melstone boys basketball coach Jason Grebe knows exactly what he longs for. After all, it's a stark (and perhaps rejuvenating) change of pace from his normal day-to-day living in the tiny Musselshell County town.
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school basketball boxscores (Jan. 17)
Boxscores will be updated as we receive them. BELGRADE: Daniel Marinko 12; Tre'Vion Randle 11; Kade Schlauch 9; Wilson Goodhue 8; Rylan McCollim 6; Braden Clyde 2; Easton Erickson 2. BILLINGS SENIOR: Jaiden Turner 22; Teylor Ronish 16; Mackey Burckley 9; BB Bergen 8; Trystin Chapel 7; Brighton McCaffrey 5;...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: Your Sports
Robert Brown of Wapati, Wyoming, defeated Dale Matthaes of Billings in the championship match by a score of 237-179 at Cloud Peak Lanes in Sheridan, Wyoming.. With the win, Brown took home $203. Matthaes pocketed $190. The high game was posted by Tim Zorn of Billings with a 277 in...
Comments / 0