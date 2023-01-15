Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night. • No. 1 Billings West 70, No. 3 Billings Skyview 55: The top-ranked Golden Bears led by as many as 24 in the first half to roll to an easy victory in their first crosstown game of the season. Cooper Tyson scored 23 points, Billy Carlson added 13 and Teagan Balfanz scored 10 off the bench to help the Bears score a season-high in points and win their fourth straight. Lane Love had 17 points and Anthony Schacht 11 for Skyview, which found itself behind 25-7 at the end of the first quarter and 44-19 late in the first half.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO