Friends, family gather to hold vigil for slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy
The Lake Elsinore community came together on Tuesday to pay their respects to Deputy Darnell Calhoun, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy who was fatally shot on Friday. Calhoun was gunned down by a suspect while responding to a domestic disturbance call regarding child custody in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane on Jan. 13. Upon arrival, he was shot by 42-year-old Lake Elsinore resident Jesse Navarro. A second deputy arriving at the scene found Calhoun shot in the street. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery before he was pronounced dead. Calhoun, 30, leaves behind a...
KTLA.com
Family of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in line of duty in Lake Elsinore speaks out
The family of a Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line duty in Lake Elsinore last week is speaking out. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was shot Jan. 13 while responding to a call involving domestic violence and a child custody issue, Sheriff Chad Bianco said at last week’s press conference.
z1077fm.com
Cyclist armed with throwing and butcher knives resists arrest in Yucca Valley
A cyclist armed with a throwing knife is alleged to have fought deputies during a traffic stop. At around 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning (January 13), Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a cyclist who had been riding against traffic at night with no front light near the intersection of Joshua Lane and Yucca Trail in Yucca Valley.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Five Killed in Truck Crash on State Route 86 in Riverside County
Five parties were killed in a traffic crash involving a big rig in Thermal on January 14, 2023. The truck accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 86 and 81st Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Big Rig Crash in Thermal That Killed Five People.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Second Riverside Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Death In One Month, Condolences Pour In
Another Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy was taken too soon. “I unfortunately said this with Deputy Cordero. There is not a person that could say a bad thing about him. Now, I have to say it with Deputy Calhoun,” Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said. “A father, a mother, a wife and us are trying to figure out why.”
foxla.com
Darnell Calhoun: Hundreds attend vigil for slain Riverside County sheriff
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Hundreds attended a vigil Tuesday night for slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Lake Elsinore Friday. The vigil was held at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station and was open to the public as the...
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests
January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Trial Proceedings Pending for OC Man Accused of Assaulting Indio Cop
(CNS) – A pretrial hearing is slated before the end of this week ahead of jury selection for the trial of a 33-year-old Orange County man accused of hitting an Indio police officer with his pickup and leading law enforcement on a brief chase that began near the Coachella Music & Arts Festival.
Mourners gather at Murrieta restaurant to mourn slain Riverside deputy
A community continued to mourn as they processed the death of Riverside deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed on Friday. A photo of the fallen deputy shaking hands with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco rests in the center of the flowers and candles outside the Calhoun family restaurant in Murrieta."Coming here tonight to see the memorial is very emotional," said Sheriff Bianco. He added that when he looked at Deputy Calhoun's memorial tonight, it was through a father's eyes. "I'm looking at it as, my daughter is that age with a baby and she's a deputy," Bianco said. On Friday, Calhoun responded to a...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Police Departments See Decrease in Crime, Increase in Officer Assaults
Two deputy deaths within one month. “With the data and the recent incidents, the loss of the two deputies, our officer safety is elevated,” Palm Springs Police Department Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza shared. We’re seeing it here at home, but also across the nation. “More officers were killed in...
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested following shooting incident in San Bernardino
Two suspects were arrested following a shooting incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to the area of Maple Street and Marvin Drive for a call for service regarding a shooting, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 17. Dispatch...
Fontana Herald News
Authorities conduct in-custody death investigation at West Valley Detention Center
Authorities are conducting an in-custody death investigation at West Valley Detention Center, according to a news release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 17. On Jan. 13, investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded to the jail facility to investigate the death of Jason...
vvng.com
Fatal Tesla crash on Bear Valley Road was intentional, driver identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified the driver of a Tesla killed in an “intentional” crash Tuesday night on Bear Valley Road as Dillon A. Vieira, a resident of Hesperia. Just after 8:00 pm, on January 17, 2023, 26-year-old Vieira was...
KPBS
Former San Diego Police officer Deputy Darnell Calhoun mourned
Darnell Calhoun was shot and killed while answering a domestic disturbance call in Lake Elsinore Friday. KPBS met Calhoun last year, as part of a story about officers like him transferring to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. We first met Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun last March at his...
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in San Bernardino on Jan. 15
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in San Bernardino on Jan. 15, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 10:10 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to West Baseline Street at North Lugo Street. The pedestrian, Perren Neville Johnson, a...
mynewsla.com
Teens Who Perished in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange Identified
Two of three teenagers fatally injured when a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire, were identified Tuesday. Angel Chavez, 15, of Hemet and Aniyah Edwards, 17, of Menifee died about 4 a.m. Monday on the southbound...
NBC Los Angeles
Lake Elsinore Will Hold Candlelight Vigil to Honor Slain Riverside Deputy
A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday to honor slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun, officials announced. The vigil was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the sheriff's department's Lake Elsinore station, located at 333 W. Limited Ave., and will be open to the community. "Deputy Calhoun made the...
Mongols gang member could be free in weeks after sentencing in killing of Pomona SWAT officer
After more than eight years and two trials, the man who killed a Pomona police officer during a search warrant execution in San Gabriel was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but questions are being raised about two jurors.
vvng.com
Victorville man arrested for attempted robbery found dead inside cell
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 53-year-old Victorville man arrested for attempted robbery was found dead inside his cell at the High Desert Detention Center. Sheriff’s officials said that on January 13, 2023, John Aceves was arrested by deputies from the Victorville Police Department for attempted robbery. He was booked into High Desert Detention Center.
Investigators seek information on Highland teen’s slaying
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the shooter who killed a 19-year-old man in Highland on Saturday. Eric Luevano was shot in the 7600 block of Elm Street just before 8:15 p.m., officials said in a press release. He was declared dead at a local hospital. The shooter or shooters have not […]
