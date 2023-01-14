ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

CBS LA

Friends, family gather to hold vigil for slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy

The Lake Elsinore community came together on Tuesday to pay their respects to Deputy Darnell Calhoun, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy who was fatally shot on Friday. Calhoun was gunned down by a suspect while responding to a domestic disturbance call regarding child custody in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane on Jan. 13. Upon arrival, he was shot by 42-year-old Lake Elsinore resident Jesse Navarro. A second deputy arriving at the scene found Calhoun shot in the street. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery before he was pronounced dead. Calhoun, 30, leaves behind a...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Five Killed in Truck Crash on State Route 86 in Riverside County

Five parties were killed in a traffic crash involving a big rig in Thermal on January 14, 2023. The truck accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 86 and 81st Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Big Rig Crash in Thermal That Killed Five People.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests

January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Trial Proceedings Pending for OC Man Accused of Assaulting Indio Cop

(CNS) – A pretrial hearing is slated before the end of this week ahead of jury selection for the trial of a 33-year-old Orange County man accused of hitting an Indio police officer with his pickup and leading law enforcement on a brief chase that began near the Coachella Music & Arts Festival.
INDIO, CA
CBS LA

Mourners gather at Murrieta restaurant to mourn slain Riverside deputy

A community continued to mourn as they processed the death of Riverside deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed on Friday. A photo of the fallen deputy shaking hands with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco rests in the center of the flowers and candles outside the Calhoun family restaurant in Murrieta."Coming here tonight to see the memorial is very emotional," said Sheriff Bianco. He added that when he looked at Deputy Calhoun's memorial tonight, it was through a father's eyes. "I'm looking at it as, my daughter is that age with a baby and she's a deputy," Bianco said. On Friday, Calhoun responded to a...
MURRIETA, CA
KPBS

Former San Diego Police officer Deputy Darnell Calhoun mourned

Darnell Calhoun was shot and killed while answering a domestic disturbance call in Lake Elsinore Friday. KPBS met Calhoun last year, as part of a story about officers like him transferring to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. We first met Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun last March at his...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

Teens Who Perished in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange Identified

Two of three teenagers fatally injured when a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire, were identified Tuesday. Angel Chavez, 15, of Hemet and Aniyah Edwards, 17, of Menifee died about 4 a.m. Monday on the southbound...
MURRIETA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Lake Elsinore Will Hold Candlelight Vigil to Honor Slain Riverside Deputy

A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday to honor slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun, officials announced. The vigil was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the sheriff's department's Lake Elsinore station, located at 333 W. Limited Ave., and will be open to the community. "Deputy Calhoun made the...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
vvng.com

Victorville man arrested for attempted robbery found dead inside cell

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 53-year-old Victorville man arrested for attempted robbery was found dead inside his cell at the High Desert Detention Center. Sheriff’s officials said that on January 13, 2023, John Aceves was arrested by deputies from the Victorville Police Department for attempted robbery. He was booked into High Desert Detention Center.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Investigators seek information on Highland teen’s slaying

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the shooter who killed a 19-year-old man in Highland on Saturday. Eric Luevano was shot in the 7600 block of Elm Street just before 8:15 p.m., officials said in a press release. He was declared dead at a local hospital. The shooter or shooters have not […]
HIGHLAND, CA

