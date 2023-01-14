ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Is Texas One of The Best or Worst States To Drive In?

The driving experience is different for everyone. It depends upon where you live and what you drive. Some people love a nice long drive. Others hate every minute of it. It can vary greatly depending on whether you're riding with someone pleasant, or a car full of kids doing their best to be bratty.
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People

We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
Texas Made Top 10 of Best States to Drive In

Shocked, that is the only word I can use to describe my reaction to hearing that Texas is one of the 10 best states in the country to drive a vehicle. It’s common knowledge in the state of Texas that drivers here are a little bit crazy (I mean that in the sweetest way possible). But according to Wallet Hub according to their statistics, Texas is the 7th best state to drive in.
Yes, There are Texas Laws About Driving with Your Headlights On or Off

We see it all to often nowadays on the streets of East Texas, people driving with their headlights off. First of all, how do they Not know their lights are off? Second, the modern features on cars pretty much eliminates the need to remember to turn them on. But yet, we still see it when the roadways are dark or bad weather obstructs our view a little bit. Texas does have laws regarding this issue and we'll go over them below.
Is It Legal To Do This In Your Truck Bed In Texas?

Driving around Texas, you see something rather interesting sometimes. You've probably either wanted to do it, or grew up doing it all the time. But the question may have crossed your mind: "is this even legal?" Let's be real for a moment - that question always pops up right in...
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas

While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
Where Do Some Of The Richest People In Texas Call Home?

I'm sure most of us have said at some point in our lives, 'when I win the lotto I'm buying a mansion. When I'm rich, I'm going to build my family a ginormous home!' Trust me, I get it but have you ever thought about the where? Where would you build your big, beautiful new home if you suddenly came into money? With a ton of money does it even matter?
How Long Does A Child Have To Be In A Carseat In Texas? Answers To 5 Questions Every Parent Has

When in need of a sitter, most parents have it covered. Grandma, aunt, or the teenage neighbor typically come through but every now and again in an emergency situation, what is a mom/dad to do? Who will watch your children for a couple of hours while you head to the office? Should you leave your 12-year-old home alone with her 8-year-old little brother? Is it even legal?
