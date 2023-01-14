Read full article on original website
Related
Say It, Don’t Spray It: How Illegal Is Spitting On Someone In Texas?
In Texas, there are just some things that others have done that will cause a change in laws. We've discussed in the past about something called "Mutual Combat" in Texas, where two individuals can agree to fight. But today we'll discuss something a little bit more disgusting. Anger sometimes makes...
Is Texas One of The Best or Worst States To Drive In?
The driving experience is different for everyone. It depends upon where you live and what you drive. Some people love a nice long drive. Others hate every minute of it. It can vary greatly depending on whether you're riding with someone pleasant, or a car full of kids doing their best to be bratty.
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
Texas Made Top 10 of Best States to Drive In
Shocked, that is the only word I can use to describe my reaction to hearing that Texas is one of the 10 best states in the country to drive a vehicle. It’s common knowledge in the state of Texas that drivers here are a little bit crazy (I mean that in the sweetest way possible). But according to Wallet Hub according to their statistics, Texas is the 7th best state to drive in.
Yes, There are Texas Laws About Driving with Your Headlights On or Off
We see it all to often nowadays on the streets of East Texas, people driving with their headlights off. First of all, how do they Not know their lights are off? Second, the modern features on cars pretty much eliminates the need to remember to turn them on. But yet, we still see it when the roadways are dark or bad weather obstructs our view a little bit. Texas does have laws regarding this issue and we'll go over them below.
Is It Legal To Do This In Your Truck Bed In Texas?
Driving around Texas, you see something rather interesting sometimes. You've probably either wanted to do it, or grew up doing it all the time. But the question may have crossed your mind: "is this even legal?" Let's be real for a moment - that question always pops up right in...
Military widow says Texas law is costing her thousands
A Georgetown widow suddenly owes thousands of dollars in property taxes after a tax exemption she's had for years turned out to be not quite what she thought.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas
While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
The Texas Ten Unbreakable Rules Every Texans Must Abide By
I was having dinner Thursday night with my wife and a couple of friends when the conversation turned to rules we Texans follow as if they were law and that we have somehow forgotten to teach our kids. I was curious so I asked, "exactly what rules are you eluding to?"
24 Hour Drive-Thru Dispensary Expanding 4.20 Miles From Texas
Not long ago, I was writing about a 24-hour drive-thru opening in Las Cruces. Well now, there is another one and it's much closer to El Paso - just 4.20 miles from the state line to be exact. A pure, budding coincidence I presume. 4.20 miles from the Texas border...
Here’s How to Scare Customers Away From Your 7-Eleven in Texas
(Austin, Texas): We've all noticed it at one point while visiting somewhere haven't we? Someone is just hanging outside a store for no other apparent reason than to just be there. To be fair, sometimes they're just waiting for a friend to get off work or meet them. Let's be...
Yes, Texas has a state holiday called 'Confederate Heroes' Day'
AUSTIN, Texas — Most Texans are aware of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed on the third Monday of January each year. But many may be unaware of the quite different state holiday that is observed on Jan. 19. "Confederate Heroes' Day" falls on Confederate general Robert...
Where Do Some Of The Richest People In Texas Call Home?
I'm sure most of us have said at some point in our lives, 'when I win the lotto I'm buying a mansion. When I'm rich, I'm going to build my family a ginormous home!' Trust me, I get it but have you ever thought about the where? Where would you build your big, beautiful new home if you suddenly came into money? With a ton of money does it even matter?
Beware, Texas! It’s Allergy Season And It’s Aggressive
Don’t get me wrong - anybody who has met me or knows me, knows I love living in the great state of Texas. There's just one thing that really bothers me about this place, and that is (ACHOO!) the allergens. They're especially crazy this time of year thanks to our friend, mountain cedar pollen.
5 Captured, 5 To Go – Texas DPS 10 Most Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Department of Public Safety has had some good luck and good police work in the last few months and has captured five of the ten most wanted in the state. However, there are five more fugitives at large that the DPS Troopers could use some help finding, maybe you have seen them?
Do You Agree with this list of 4 ‘Supposed’ Texas BBQ Styles?
Recently, TastingTable.com tried to explain the 4 different styles of Texas BBQ, but I'm calling BS. Being a born and bred Texan I'm genetically predisposed to love barbecue of all types, I'm looking at YOU Korean barbecue. I'm going to assume most people reading this are Texans as well, so...
These 10 Twisters Are The Deadliest Tornadoes in Texas History
When it comes to tornadoes, Texas averages more per year than any other state. In fact, according to World Population Review, Texas averages about 155 twisters each year. It's no wonder that The Lonestar State is part of the infamous Tornado Alley. With so many tornadoes that have twisted into...
How Long Does A Child Have To Be In A Carseat In Texas? Answers To 5 Questions Every Parent Has
When in need of a sitter, most parents have it covered. Grandma, aunt, or the teenage neighbor typically come through but every now and again in an emergency situation, what is a mom/dad to do? Who will watch your children for a couple of hours while you head to the office? Should you leave your 12-year-old home alone with her 8-year-old little brother? Is it even legal?
'Remembrance of a horrible past': Texas lawmakers want end of holiday celebrating Confederate vets
Confederate Heroes Day, which is celebrated on Jan. 19, often falls close to or on the same day as Martin Luther King Jr. Day and would fall on the same day four times in the next 20 years.
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 2