Oklahoma City, OK

Pair arrested for arson in connection to Del City house fire

DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people have been arrested on arson charges in connection to a house fire in December. The fully-involved fire happened at 2321 Doris Avenue in the early morning hours of December 2. Authorities said the occupant of the home, 38-year-old Christina Mason, claimed she...
2 killed in Kingfisher County plane crash

KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) — Authorities responded to a plane crash near Kingfisher on Monday afternoon that left two people dead. Reports say the crash happened near County Road 2920 and County Road 790 east of Kingfisher. OHP says two people were killed in the crash. They were both pronounced...
'Recovery operation': Law enforcement now searching for 4-year-old's remains

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, is continuing the search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield; however, the search is now considered a "recovery operation." Special agents with OSBI and the OHP have been searching areas of Caddo County for the...
NEW DETAILS: Athena Brownfield murdered on Christmas Day, court documents say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Newly obtained documents on an additional interview with Athena Brownfield's caretaker reveal she was murdered on Christmas Day. According to court documents, Alysia Adams confessed around midnight on Dec. 25, 2022, Ivon Adams beat Athena until she was unconscious at their home in Cyril. Alysia...
Shots fired after basketball game at Del City High School, officials say

DEL CITY (KOKH) - In a letter to Del City High School families, administrators confirm shots were fired at a high school basketball game on Tuesday night. Reports say after the completion of the boys basketball game against Millwood High School, a fight occurred and gunshots were fired inside the field house.
INTEGRIS eliminating 200 positions, citing financial challenges

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Hospitals across the industry are projected to have their worst financial year in decades. In an official statement, INTEGRIS has made the decision to eliminate 200 positions, which includes 140 caregivers leaving the organization. The post pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven to be financially challenging.
