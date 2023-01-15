Read full article on original website
KTUL
Second arrest made in connection to fatal shooting of former Millwood football standout
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A second arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that killed a former Millwood football star on January 1. Destiny Adams, 21, was arrested on a complaint of accessory after the fact. She was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Tuesday.
KTUL
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) — The remains of a child were recovered by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs. "At this time, the OSBI cannot confirm the remains are those of Athena Brownfield," the organization said...
KTUL
'Personal to all of us': Mid-Del Superintendent gives update after shots ring out at game
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Mid-Del Schools released an update on Wednesday after shots rang out following a basketball game against Millwood on Tuesday night. Mid-Del Superintendent Rick Cobb said the shots were fired during a fight in the gym lobby. Cobb said nobody involved in the fight were students in his district.
KTUL
'Very dangerous': Deadly police pursuit stops suspect from reaching MLK Day parade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police are responding to a fatal crash in northwest Oklahoma City that left one person dead. The situation could've been a lot worse than what it turned out to be. Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) officer Gary Knight tells Fox 25 it looked like the suspect was heading downtown towards the MLK Day parade.
KTUL
Pair arrested for arson in connection to Del City house fire
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people have been arrested on arson charges in connection to a house fire in December. The fully-involved fire happened at 2321 Doris Avenue in the early morning hours of December 2. Authorities said the occupant of the home, 38-year-old Christina Mason, claimed she...
KTUL
2 killed in Kingfisher County plane crash
KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) — Authorities responded to a plane crash near Kingfisher on Monday afternoon that left two people dead. Reports say the crash happened near County Road 2920 and County Road 790 east of Kingfisher. OHP says two people were killed in the crash. They were both pronounced...
KTUL
'Recovery operation': Law enforcement now searching for 4-year-old's remains
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, is continuing the search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield; however, the search is now considered a "recovery operation." Special agents with OSBI and the OHP have been searching areas of Caddo County for the...
KTUL
NEW DETAILS: Athena Brownfield murdered on Christmas Day, court documents say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Newly obtained documents on an additional interview with Athena Brownfield's caretaker reveal she was murdered on Christmas Day. According to court documents, Alysia Adams confessed around midnight on Dec. 25, 2022, Ivon Adams beat Athena until she was unconscious at their home in Cyril. Alysia...
KTUL
Millwood Public Schools changes event protocol in wake of incident at Del City High School
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Millwood Public Schools is changing its event protocol in the wake of an incident that happened after its basketball game at Del City on Tuesday. Reports say a fight occurred after the game between the two schools and gunshots were fired inside the field house at Del City High School.
KTUL
Shots fired after basketball game at Del City High School, officials say
DEL CITY (KOKH) - In a letter to Del City High School families, administrators confirm shots were fired at a high school basketball game on Tuesday night. Reports say after the completion of the boys basketball game against Millwood High School, a fight occurred and gunshots were fired inside the field house.
KTUL
INTEGRIS eliminating 200 positions, citing financial challenges
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Hospitals across the industry are projected to have their worst financial year in decades. In an official statement, INTEGRIS has made the decision to eliminate 200 positions, which includes 140 caregivers leaving the organization. The post pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven to be financially challenging.
