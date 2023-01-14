Read full article on original website
REPORTS: Kendal Briles leaves Hogs for Frogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Reports from various media including The Star Telegram in Fort Worth are reporting that Kendal Briles to TCU is a “done” deal and thus is leaving Arkansas after three years. At TCU, Briles will replace Garrett Riley who left following the season to accept the...
WATCH: Eric Musselman previews matchup with Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The #25 Arkansas Razorbacks stay on the road to face the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday (Jan. 18). Tipoff at Mizzou Arena is set for 8 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on SEC Network. • This will be the 60th meeting between Arkansas...
Diamond Hogs land 2024 Omaha prospect Lewis
After getting a look at the University of Arkansas baseball program a second timeover the weekend, Nebraska 2024 prospect Tyson Lewis decided it should be his future home. Lewis, a 6-2, 190-pound junior infielder, outfielder and right handed pitcher from Omaha’s Millard West High School, committed to the Razorbacks on Monday after attending an Arkansas camp a day earlier at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Daniels’ buzzer-beating bank shot lifts Arkansas
It was very fortunate for the Arkansas women’s basketball team that The Bank of Bud Walton Arena was open for one last customer because into ESPN SportsCenter’ top play of the night. Vanderbilt’s Marnell Garraud (31 points) banked in a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left – her third...
Kenny Guiton, Hogs rebuild wide receiver room
FAYETTEVILLE — After seeing five of the top six receptions leaders from 2022 exit the program Kenny Guiton had to hit the recruiting trail. Only running back Rocket Sanders returns among the top six in receptions. Sanders caught 28 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns for third on the squad. The top wide receiver returning from 2022 is Bryce Stephens who caught nine passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.
Poffenbarger Sails Away with Fifth SEC Freshman of the Week Award
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Saylor Poffenbarger is coming off another solid performance in SEC play, to earn her way to SEC Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season. Poffenbarger now has the most SEC Freshman of the Week titles in Arkansas women’s basketball program history.
Trout day returns to Central Arkansas
MAUMELLE, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Come out and catch some rainbows with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission from 9 a.m until noon Jan. 28 at Lake Valencia in Maumelle at the annual Trout Day Celebration. Much more than a simple fishing derby, trout day celebrates...
