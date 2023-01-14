GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State University football head coach Hue Jackson named former NFL veteran Dedrick Dodge as the new Safeties Coach on Monday morning. Dodge brings collegiate coaching experience with him to GSU. From 2011 to 2013, serving as defensive coordinator at Stillman College. Dodge spent time in the SWAC, working as an assistant coach at Alabama State in 2009. Prior to his stint with the Hornets, he held the role of defensive coordinator at Fort Valley State from 2007 to 2009.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO