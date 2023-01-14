Read full article on original website
WCAX
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
WCAX
2 of 5 suspects arraigned in St. Johnsbury murder
WCAX
Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery
WCAX
4 suspects arrested in connection with murder of St. Johnsbury man
WCAX
Raffle of diamond necklace to benefit Church St. outreach team
WCAX
Newport nursing home closure to displace 30 residents
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A nursing home in the Northeast Kingdom is closing its doors. WCAX has confirmed that the Newport Health Care Center will shut down in 60 days. An official at the facility says it’s largely because of a staffing shortage and financial struggles, including those caused by hiring travel nurses.
WCAX
St. Joseph’s Orphanage memorial to honor former residents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington closed in 1974 and former residents since then have been sharing stories of abuse. Now, an exhibit on display at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington chronicles those stories and a new healing garden at the former site is in the works.
WCAX
Lyndonville man faces drug, weapons charges in Mass.
HATFIELD Mass. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces drug and weapons charges after being pulled over in western Massachusetts last week. It happened last Wednesday in the town of Hatfield. Massachusetts State Police say they pulled over James Watkins, 31, of Lyndonville, a little after midnight on Route 91 for a registration violation. They say he also did not have a driver’s license. Troopers later say they found what appeared to be heroin as well as a gun, which he did not have a license for.
WCAX
Vermont Democratic Party chair steps down
WCAX
2 Vermont teachers awarded Fulbright Awards
WCAX
Colchester family displaced by fire
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester family is in a hotel after a fire damaged their home Monday afternoon. It happened on Liberty Lane. Firefighters ays the smoke alarm went off alerting the family to a fire in an upstairs bedroom. Everyone got out ok but that bedroom was destroyed.
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers seek ban on compostable products with PFAS
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill introduced at the Vermont Statehouse seeks to ban the sale and distribution of compostable products that contain PFAS, the forever chemicals that are ubiquitous in many household consumer products. Karl Hammer with Vermont Compost in Montpelier says they want to keep their compost as...
WCAX
Chittenden County health care startup to fold
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garnet Healthcare will be closing its doors by the end of the month. The Williston-based company says they are closing their EMS and corporate medicine divisions because of a lack of EMS reimbursements and less financial support for COVID services from the state and federal government.
WCAX
Poll: Vermonters want personal finance taught in high school
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A newly released statewide poll conducted by Champlain College finds that Vermonters would like to see a personal finance educational course taught in state high schools. The poll of 541 voters statewide found that 93% agree a personal finance course should be offered. Cat Viglienzoni spoke...
WCAX
Doctor urges parents not to panic over study on gas stoves and asthma
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A recent health report made a startling conclusion: gas stoves cause a significant number of childhood asthma cases in the U.S. But a Vermont doctor is urging parents not to panic. Just under 10% of children in Vermont have asthma. But a leading expert in the...
WCAX
Developers, realtors push Vt. lawmakers to streamline regulations to address housing crisis
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Developers and realtors in Vermont say part of the solution to the state’s housing crisis is repurposing existing buildings. The groups presented research to lawmakers Wednesday showing the potential of developing unused commercial space to create housing opportunities for Vermonters. “Properties that we may have...
WCAX
Area events honor MLK legacy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Martin Luther King Day celebrations took place all over our region Monday, including at the ECHO Leahy Center in Burlington, where families gathered to honor King’s legacy and also dream big for the future. Children Monday put their dreams on a mural in honor of...
WCAX
New Yorkers look for environmentally friendly burials
KEENE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The number of people looking for environmentally friendly burials is on the rise. With recent legalization allowing human composting in New York, people there now have a handful of options. Norton Cemetery in Keene is reaching capacity. With an 11-acre expansion on the way, officials plan...
WCAX
The latest at the FISU world games: what events are underway in Lake Placid
An MLK Commemoration Event in Plattsburgh is hosting SUNY Plattsburgh Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Allison Heard as a guest speaker. The ECHO Leahy Center is hosting an all-day celebration to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Conversations about civil rights at annual MLK ceremony in Burlington. Updated: 14...
