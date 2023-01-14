Read full article on original website
Related
msueagles.com
Men's Hoops Looks to Take Down OVC Leader at SIUE Thursday
GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO, LIVE AUDIO AND LIVE STATS) MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State's men's basketball team will look to take down the Ohio Valley Conference's top team currently, SIUE, when the Eagles travel to Illinois for the first of two games on the western swing of the conference. Tip off time Thursday at SIUE is 8:30 p.m. ET.
Nebraska Football Recruiting Roundup: A possible surprise visitor, a legacy QB enters the portal, more
Nebraska football recruiting has entered an extremely interesting part of the calendar. There’s only a couple of weeks before the “final” signing day of the 2023 class. There are also only hours until the transfer portal closes. And of course, Matt Rhule and his Nebraska football recruiting...
msueagles.com
Women's Hoops Head to SIUE for Thursday Showdown
MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Morehead State women's hoops takes to the road as they matchup against the SIUE Cougars. The Eagles are coming off a tough loss at home to SEMO that saw a trio of their players notch career games. Both Sandra Lin and Sophie Benharouga had double-double performances, while Valentina Saric posted a career-high 12 points in the defeat.
Whitney Lauenstein to ‘Step Away’ From Nebraska Volleyball
The Waverly native took to social media ‘to clear the confusion and rumors’
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers lose out on Georgia TE transfer
Nebraska football recruiting took another hit on Monday as former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brett Seither announced he was headed somewhere other than Lincoln. The Huskers had been hoping to add the two-time national champion to a roster that is decidedly light on tight ends. Seither became a Nebraska football...
CD East freshman LB Zachary Brown gets Nebraska offer, has chance to be one of ‘best in nation’
Zachary Brown is just a 14-year-old freshman, but Monday he picked up his first college football offer. Just a month after swooping in to CD East to flip Vincent Carroll-Jackson’s commitment from Syracuse, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule became the first to offer the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Panthers linebacker. • Sign...
klin.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo This Weekend
The Lancaster County Event Center is hosting the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo Jan. 20-22 for hunters across the state and Midwest. Trophy deer, top-notch hunting seminars, an expanded 3D archery shoot, and much more can be expected on the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to talk with representatives from the worlds of conservation and fishing.
1011now.com
Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a quiet start to the work week, a significant winter storm is set to unfold across the state through the day on Wednesday. Areas of heavy snow, some light icing, and breezy north and northwest winds will combine to lead to difficult and dangerous travel conditions through the day across almost the entire state. If you don’t have to venture outside on Wednesday, please don’t!
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
Nebraskan and USMC Reserves Col. Georgia Parment breaks barriers, climbs ranks
“I really look back at the women who were serving 20 years ago, 40 years ago, 60 years ago - and just know they began laying the framework and the groundwork to get to where we are today."
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: The calm before the winter storm...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you have errands to run or groceries to get, Tuesday is the day to get it done as the weather will head in the wrong direction as we head into the day on Wednesday with snow, ice, and wind leading to a day where travel will be difficult, and your time will be better spent staying indoors than trying to venture outside.
police1.com
Police Officer – Columbus, NE
$Keep your current hourly rate of pay, vacation, sick and comp hours will carry over you accrue new hours annual. Nebraska Certified Officers - $5000 Sign on Bonus. Keep your. current hourly rate of pay comparable to Columbus. Your vacation,. sick and comp hours will carry over and you would...
Small Nebraska Town Hiding One Of The Best Restaurants In The US
Here's where to find it.
Nebraska Gov. Pillen wants $2.5 billion in new funding for schools, property tax relief
LINCOLN — Every school district in Nebraska would receive at least $1,500 per student in state aid for K-12 education, and the state would pick up more of the tab for special education, under a set of three school funding proposals that Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled Tuesday. “All of us in Nebraska agree on two […] The post Nebraska Gov. Pillen wants $2.5 billion in new funding for schools, property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Man, child and puppy fine after 'mud rescue' at Omaha's Standing Bear Lake
OMAHA -- Omaha firefighters rescued a man Sunday at Standing Bear Lake after he became stuck waist-deep in mud while trying to rescue his dog from the muck. Rescue workers also helped a child who apparently also was trying to help the stuck puppy. The man had become enmired near...
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in Nebraska
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Nebraska, and so far, it's getting great reviews from local patrons. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest Nebraska restaurant location in Omaha.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska
Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
News Channel Nebraska
Cass County included in latest snow advisory
OMAHA - Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch in the days ahead. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch that includes Cass County on Monday afternoon. It says heavy...
doniphanherald.com
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation expects winter weather to directly hit Interstate 80
OMAHA, Neb. — Front-end loaders dumped thousands of pounds of pure salt into snow plows and their trailers Tuesday. A state official describes it as a sign of how serious he's taking this week's winter weather. NDOT highway maintenance supervisor Jay Partch says he expects a metro portion of...
Comments / 0