Morehead, KY

Men's Hoops Looks to Take Down OVC Leader at SIUE Thursday

GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO, LIVE AUDIO AND LIVE STATS) MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State's men's basketball team will look to take down the Ohio Valley Conference's top team currently, SIUE, when the Eagles travel to Illinois for the first of two games on the western swing of the conference. Tip off time Thursday at SIUE is 8:30 p.m. ET.
MOREHEAD, KY
Women's Hoops Head to SIUE for Thursday Showdown

MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Morehead State women's hoops takes to the road as they matchup against the SIUE Cougars. The Eagles are coming off a tough loss at home to SEMO that saw a trio of their players notch career games. Both Sandra Lin and Sophie Benharouga had double-double performances, while Valentina Saric posted a career-high 12 points in the defeat.
MOREHEAD, KY
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo This Weekend

The Lancaster County Event Center is hosting the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo Jan. 20-22 for hunters across the state and Midwest. Trophy deer, top-notch hunting seminars, an expanded 3D archery shoot, and much more can be expected on the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to talk with representatives from the worlds of conservation and fishing.
NEBRASKA STATE
Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a quiet start to the work week, a significant winter storm is set to unfold across the state through the day on Wednesday. Areas of heavy snow, some light icing, and breezy north and northwest winds will combine to lead to difficult and dangerous travel conditions through the day across almost the entire state. If you don’t have to venture outside on Wednesday, please don’t!
NEBRASKA STATE
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
LINCOLN, NE
Tuesday Forecast: The calm before the winter storm...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you have errands to run or groceries to get, Tuesday is the day to get it done as the weather will head in the wrong direction as we head into the day on Wednesday with snow, ice, and wind leading to a day where travel will be difficult, and your time will be better spent staying indoors than trying to venture outside.
NEBRASKA STATE
Police Officer – Columbus, NE

$Keep your current hourly rate of pay, vacation, sick and comp hours will carry over you accrue new hours annual. Nebraska Certified Officers - $5000 Sign on Bonus. Keep your. current hourly rate of pay comparable to Columbus. Your vacation,. sick and comp hours will carry over and you would...
COLUMBUS, NE
Nebraska Gov. Pillen wants $2.5 billion in new funding for schools, property tax relief

LINCOLN — Every school district in Nebraska would receive at least $1,500 per student in state aid for K-12 education, and the state would pick up more of the tab for special education, under a set of three school funding proposals that Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled Tuesday. “All of us in Nebraska agree on two […] The post Nebraska Gov. Pillen wants $2.5 billion in new funding for schools, property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
NEBRASKA STATE
Cass County included in latest snow advisory

OMAHA - Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch in the days ahead. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch that includes Cass County on Monday afternoon. It says heavy...
CASS COUNTY, NE
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter

OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
OMAHA, NE

