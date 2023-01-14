Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scarlet Nation
How to watch to Arkansas-Missouri, projected lineups, more
No. 25 Arkansas (12-5, 1-4) will hit the road for the fourth time since conference play began with a trip to Columbia, Mo., Saturday to face the Missouri Tigers (13-4, 2-3) for the second time this month. The Razorbacks will be looking to end a three-game losing streak, all of...
Scarlet Nation
Missouri defeats Arkansas 79-76 in foul fest
The No. 25 Razorbacks found themselves in a familiar position Wednesday night, leading their opponent by 10 points in the second half. Just like Vanderbilt on Saturday, however, the Missouri Tigers scratched their way back into the game and overcame the deficit to hand the Hogs their fourth straight conference defeat, a 79-76 decision.
Scarlet Nation
Mizzou delivers a streak stopper if not a season saver
Must win games rarely exist in college basketball in mid-January. And to call Missouri’s game against Arkansas on Wednesday night a must-win seems like a little bit of 20/20 hindsight because we know the Tigers won. But let’s not understate it: This was massive. Missouri had lost two...
Scarlet Nation
Where former Arkansas players transferred
The Arkansas Razorbacks football team saw 25 scholarship players enter the transfer portal since the start of fall camp, which is tied with Texas A&M for the most of any FBS program, according to Farrell Portal. Of those 25, nine were starters for the Hogs this season and 19 have...
Scarlet Nation
Briles, TCU reportedly nearing deal
For the second time in the month of January, Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is rumored to be the leading candidate for the same position at a different school — this time the national runner-up TCU Horned Frogs. FootballScoop's John Brice released a story Wednesday morning stating that a...
Scarlet Nation
Updated potential Arkansas offensive coordinator replacements
As news spilled out Wednesday of Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles likely moving on to take the same position at TCU, it is time to take a look at potential candidates for Head Hog Sam Pittman to fill the open spot with. Pittman has already replaced former defensive coordinator Barry...
Scarlet Nation
Taking a look at Arkansas' transfer pitchers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2022 MLB draft ushered the exits of nine Razorbacks from Fayetteville, creating a lot of holes for head coach Dave Van Horn and company to fill in 2023. Fortunately for the head Hog and pitching coach Matt Hobbs, only three of those nine — Connor...
Scarlet Nation
Diamond Hogs check in at No. 8 in D1Baseball preseason rankings
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fresh off their third College World Series appearance in four seasons, the Razorbacks will open the 2023 campaign as D1Baseball’s No. 8 team in the nation. Last year was a rollercoaster for head coach Dave Van Horn’s squad. The Diamond Hogs rode the regular season...
Scarlet Nation
Updated 2023 Rivals150 sees Razorback signees in the top 25
The Rivals150 for the 2023 class updated on Tuesday. Arkansas only has two signees in the 2023 class at this current juncture, and although head coach Eric Musselman has said they are done in the high school ranks for the class, the firing of Chris Beard at Texas could leave the door open for five-star Ron Holland.
Scarlet Nation
Remaining Alabama team available against Vanderbilt after Miles' incident
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nate Oats said his team will be "available and ready to play" when it travels to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday. The game will take place two days after former Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles was arrested on Sunday and...
Scarlet Nation
WKU has sloppy second half, loses to FAU 76-62
Western Kentucky (11-7, 3-4) brought the intensity in the first half, but it wasn't sustainable, as they were outscored 42-29 in the second half by Florida Atlantic (17-1, 7-0) and defeated by the Owls 76-62 in front of a packed house at Diddle Arena. The first half was about the...
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas to host four-star 2024 QB ahead of commitment date
Before making his college decision on Jan. 31, four-star 2024 quarterback Michael Hawkins will give Arkansas one last look. The Frisco, Texas, native confirmed his intentions to visit Fayetteville on Jan. 21 with HawgBeat on Monday.
