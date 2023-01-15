Read full article on original website
Oregon rep suffers concussion after being hit by car Friday night
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) suffered a concussion on Friday night after being hit by a car. Natalie Crofts, the congresswoman’s communications director, said in a tweet on Saturday that Bonamici and her husband were struck by a car while crossing the street at a crosswalk in Portland, Ore. Bonamici was treated for a concussion and…
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
An Idaho Republican said he's 'embarrassed' and apologized after comparing women's health to having 'milked a few cows'
"If you want some ideas on repro and the women's health thing, I have some definite opinions," Rep. Jack Nelsen, a "lifelong dairy farmer," said.
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
Montana witness says whatever flew over caused house and ground to shake
House at night.Photo bySixties PhotographyonUnsplash. A Montana witness at Colstrip is looking for the cause after a rumbling sound caused the entire house to shake at about 9:58 p.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
What is the Hole-in-the-Ground in Lake County, OR?
The Hole-in-the-Ground is a large crater caused by a volcanic explosion (maar). It is an entire mile across at the furthest point and 490 ft. deep in the middle. There is another maar 8 miles west of this one that is even bigger at 1.1 miles across called the Big Hole. The elevation of this area is 4,650 ft.
Washington State Burial Laws: Yes, you can have your own cemetery in your backyard, if you qualify
Have you ever been on a scenic drive and seen a farm or home that appears to have a cemetery on the property? If so, you’re not alone. Many older homesteads have their own private cemeteries attached. Many wealthy people used to have a mausoleum or burial plot on their property. It used to be a common practice to have a mausoleum to store the family's ashes in or a burial plot where everyone in the family was buried.
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Portland, OR. - The Pacific Northwest has long attracted newcomers seeking a new life and new opportunities, including good-paying jobs. As the second-largest city in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle, Portland is home to a metro area of around 2.5 million residents, as well as a strong, diversified economy.
Governor Tina Kotek unveils $130 million homeless plan, executive orders
(The Center Square) - Oregon’s Governor Tina Kotek unveiled an aggressive new plan to tackle homelessness by signing three executive orders and proposing a $130 million package on her first day in office. Perhaps taking a page out of California Governor Garvin Newsom’s playbook, Kotek is setting ambitious goals to address homelessness in Oregon. “Governing is about serving Oregonians. All Oregonians. And I have heard from people loud and clear,...
nationalfisherman.com
Oregon Dungeness crab fishermen criticize repeated delay of season opener
In an open letter to Caren Braby, the Marine Resources Program manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Dungeness crab fishers from Astoria to Port Orford lambasted the decision made by the Department to delay the opening of the Dungeness crab season along the entire Oregon coast. The...
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Oregon Supreme Court lets stand reversal of Portland murder conviction after Black jurors excluded from trial
The Oregon Supreme Court has let stand a ruling that sets a new judicial test in the state for determining whether potential jurors have been excluded because of their race. The new standard, known as a “comparative juror analysis,” was used by the Oregon Appeals Court in July to determine that Multnomah County prosecutors had dismissed two members of a juror pool because they were Black — the same race as a defendant accused of murder.
KATU.com
Oregon asks state Supreme Court to let gun control Measure 114 take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon is asking the state Supreme Court to step in and let Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, finally take effect. It’s been on hold since December due to legal challenges. Oregon voters narrowly approved the measure last November. The...
Washington witness describes hovering ball of light over nearby building
A Washington witness at Newcastle reported watching a hovering ball of light 15 feet over a nearby building that quickly moved away at 8:31 p.m. on November 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Biden to tour California storm damage, see recovery efforts
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to tour damage and be briefed on recovery efforts after devastating storms hit California in recent weeks, killing at least 20 people and causing destruction across 41 of the state's 58 counties. The president, accompanied by FEMA Administrator Deanne...
Washington state woman accused of killing adult son, deputies say
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington state woman is accused of killing her adult son and then “cutting his head off with a saw” before disposing of his body, authorities said Tuesday. Christine Diane Catelli, 58, was charged with murder in the second degree, according to a news...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oregon?
Phil Knight is a businessman and philanthropist from Oregon, known for his success as the co-founder and former chairman of Nike, Inc., one of the world's largest and most recognizable sports shoe and clothing companies.
