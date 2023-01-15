ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 4

Related
The Hill

Oregon rep suffers concussion after being hit by car Friday night

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) suffered a concussion on Friday night after being hit by a car. Natalie Crofts, the congresswoman’s communications director, said in a tweet on Saturday that Bonamici and her husband were struck by a car while crossing the street at a crosswalk in Portland, Ore. Bonamici was treated for a concussion and…
PORTLAND, OR
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Montana

Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
BOZEMAN, MT
Robbie Newport

What is the Hole-in-the-Ground in Lake County, OR?

The Hole-in-the-Ground is a large crater caused by a volcanic explosion (maar). It is an entire mile across at the furthest point and 490 ft. deep in the middle. There is another maar 8 miles west of this one that is even bigger at 1.1 miles across called the Big Hole. The elevation of this area is 4,650 ft.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
Lefty Graves

Washington State Burial Laws: Yes, you can have your own cemetery in your backyard, if you qualify

Have you ever been on a scenic drive and seen a farm or home that appears to have a cemetery on the property? If so, you’re not alone. Many older homesteads have their own private cemeteries attached. Many wealthy people used to have a mausoleum or burial plot on their property. It used to be a common practice to have a mausoleum to store the family's ashes in or a burial plot where everyone in the family was buried.
WASHINGTON STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Portland, OR. - The Pacific Northwest has long attracted newcomers seeking a new life and new opportunities, including good-paying jobs. As the second-largest city in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle, Portland is home to a metro area of around 2.5 million residents, as well as a strong, diversified economy.
PORTLAND, OR
The Center Square

Governor Tina Kotek unveils $130 million homeless plan, executive orders

(The Center Square) - Oregon’s Governor Tina Kotek unveiled an aggressive new plan to tackle homelessness by signing three executive orders and proposing a $130 million package on her first day in office. Perhaps taking a page out of California Governor Garvin Newsom’s playbook, Kotek is setting ambitious goals to address homelessness in Oregon. “Governing is about serving Oregonians. All Oregonians. And I have heard from people loud and clear,...
OREGON STATE
nationalfisherman.com

Oregon Dungeness crab fishermen criticize repeated delay of season opener

In an open letter to Caren Braby, the Marine Resources Program manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Dungeness crab fishers from Astoria to Port Orford lambasted the decision made by the Department to delay the opening of the Dungeness crab season along the entire Oregon coast. The...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon Supreme Court lets stand reversal of Portland murder conviction after Black jurors excluded from trial

The Oregon Supreme Court has let stand a ruling that sets a new judicial test in the state for determining whether potential jurors have been excluded because of their race. The new standard, known as a “comparative juror analysis,” was used by the Oregon Appeals Court in July to determine that Multnomah County prosecutors had dismissed two members of a juror pool because they were Black — the same race as a defendant accused of murder.
OREGON STATE
KRMG

Biden to tour California storm damage, see recovery efforts

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to tour damage and be briefed on recovery efforts after devastating storms hit California in recent weeks, killing at least 20 people and causing destruction across 41 of the state's 58 counties. The president, accompanied by FEMA Administrator Deanne...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy