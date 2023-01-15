Have you ever been on a scenic drive and seen a farm or home that appears to have a cemetery on the property? If so, you’re not alone. Many older homesteads have their own private cemeteries attached. Many wealthy people used to have a mausoleum or burial plot on their property. It used to be a common practice to have a mausoleum to store the family's ashes in or a burial plot where everyone in the family was buried.

