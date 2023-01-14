ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sky Ferreira Says New Music Delay Due to Her Being Deemed 'Difficult'

By Althea Legaspi
 4 days ago

Sky Ferreira has opened up about the delay in the release of her new music. The singer took to Instagram to explain that the holdup between music releases “is not my fault & it’s not a conspiracy.” She alleges that unspecified people have deemed her “difficult,” which has apparently held the release of her songs and long-awaited album back.

On Saturday, Ferreira shared a clip of a song and wrote, “I WANT TO PUT THIS OUT.” On her Instagram Stories , she pointed out that the song was from 2019. “I TRIED TO PUT THIS SONG OUT FOREVER AGO. This is not my fault & it’s not a conspiracy or whatever.”

The singer has not released a follow-up album to her 2013 debut, Night Time, My Time , though she has been teasing her upcoming sophomore LP, Masochism , for years. Ferreira dropped the ambient “ Downhill Lullaby ” in 2019, which appeared to signal that a new album would follow shortly, but it did not come. Last year, she dropped “ Don’t Forget ,” which again pointed to the possibility that her second set was forthcoming, but it has yet to arrive.

“I am not a hysterical/lying/lazy lunatic. I can pull up performances from 2014 of unreleased singles too. This is beyond fucked up. I am so frustrated & over it,” she added in her Stories.

She also implied that her allegedly being deemed “difficult” by unnamed people was one of the reasons for her music not having been released yet.

“Being ‘difficult’ or ‘high strung’ doesn’t give people the right to damage & stall my career. I am in a DIFFICULT situation & I have to be ‘difficult’ to get through it,” she wrote. “I have to protect my work & myself somehow? A lot of it is not being allowed to say or do anything I want/need without it being dismissed. The thing I actively tried to avoid happens & it somehow gets reversed.”

Reps for Ferreira did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone ’s requests for comment.

“I can’t think of a time in the last 7 years where I’ve been able to just focus on what I’m supposed to do & my work being presented the way I want it to or my shows being the way one needs it to be to be perform & play well,” she continued. “Despite having to basically sacrifice every aspect of my life to make sure it happens & the amount of time/work I put into everything beforehand. It’s not okay. If I’m not allowed to say something without consequence & the people who are supposed to do their job refuse to look out for me… How am I not going to be ‘difficult’?!?”

While her solo single releases have been sporadic during the delay and her new album has yet to have a drop date, Ferreira has made guest appearances on songs by Charli XCX (“ Cross You Out “) and Primal Scream. She has also been acting, appearing in the television reboots of Twin Peaks and Twilight Zone as well as Edgar Wright’s film Baby Driver .

