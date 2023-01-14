Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
WATCH: Arkansas head coach Jordyn Wieber previews Auburn meet
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas gymnastics team hits the road this weekend for a meet with Auburn. The last time the Razorbacks went to Auburn was in the 2021 season and things were a bit different there due to COVID-19. The Hogs still came away with the victory...
Hoop Hogs notebook: Preview No. 25 Arkansas at Missouri; Tigers scout; Muss musings; NET rankings, polls, analytics
LITTLE ROCK — The 25th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks have fallen harder and faster in early SEC play than they did in the previous three seasons under fourth-year head coach Eric Musselman, and the recent collapses on defense (which was the team strength) in combination with a myriad of ongoing problems on offense has only exasperated matters during the current downward spiral of three consecutive losses by double-digit margins as part of a 4-losses-in-5-games stretch to begin league play.
WATCH: Eric Musselman previews matchup with Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The #25 Arkansas Razorbacks stay on the road to face the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday (Jan. 18). Tipoff at Mizzou Arena is set for 8 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on SEC Network. • This will be the 60th meeting between Arkansas...
Poffenbarger Sails Away with Fifth SEC Freshman of the Week Award
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Saylor Poffenbarger is coming off another solid performance in SEC play, to earn her way to SEC Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season. Poffenbarger now has the most SEC Freshman of the Week titles in Arkansas women’s basketball program history.
Why Dan Mullen for OC is NOT a bad idea for Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – So, hear me out. Arkansas should hire Dan Mullen as their new offensive coordinator. Okay… are you still with me? Good. I’m about to tell you exactly why the above statement is not a crazy one. Without further ado, here’s why Arkansas should...
Hogs expected to hire Dan Enos
FAYETTEVILLE — As first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low, Arkansas is expected to hire Dan Enos as the new offensive coordinator and to coach the quarterbacks. The hiring could be finalized as early as Thursday. Enos was at Arkansas from 2015-17 under Bret Bielema. Enos and Sam Pittman worked on the same staff in 2015. Enos spent the past two seasons at Maryland.
Daniels’ buzzer-beating bank shot lifts Arkansas
It was very fortunate for the Arkansas women’s basketball team that The Bank of Bud Walton Arena was open for one last customer because into ESPN SportsCenter’ top play of the night. Vanderbilt’s Marnell Garraud (31 points) banked in a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left – her third...
WATCH: Daniels’ Banked Buzzer Beater Sinks Commodores
FAYETTEVILLE – Senior veteran Makayla Daniels delivered when the Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-3, 4-1 SEC) needed her, banking a shot at the buzzer to elevate the Razorbacks to an 84-81 victory. With Arkansas up by three points with 10 seconds left and no timeouts for either team, Vanderbilt tied the game off a banked 3-pointer, their 13th triple of the night. Daniels took the ball down the other end and banked a halfcourt shot with one second on the clock to call the game, The win matches last year’s regular season win count at 17, while marking the best start for the Razorbacks in SEC play since 2005-06. All five starters reached double digits in scoring for the second time in three games.
