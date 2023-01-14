CURV DEADLINE: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Torrid Holdings Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important January 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action - CURV

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) to Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of IAA will receive only $10.00 in cash and 0.5804 shares of Ritchie for each share of IAA that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

