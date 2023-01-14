CURV DEADLINE: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Torrid Holdings Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important January 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action - CURV

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
GEMINI “GIA” INVESTORS: February 27, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends that investors who suffered losses from purchasing Gemini Interest Accounts (GIAs”) and/or through investing in the Gemini Earn program (“Gemini Earn”) of Gemini Trust Company, LLC (“Gemini”) from February 2, 2021 through the December 27, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period) contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against Gemini. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is February 27, 2023.
Woonsocket Call
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (“Y-mAbs” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YMAB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Woonsocket Call
ENOVIX CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Enovix Corporation - ENVX
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 7, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Enovix Corporation (“the Company”) f/k/a Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqGS: ENVX), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s shares between February 22, 2021 and January 3, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), including shares of Rodgers Silicon prior to July 15, 2021. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
Woonsocket Call
IAA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of IAA, Inc. - IAA
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) to Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of IAA will receive only $10.00 in cash and 0.5804 shares of Ritchie for each share of IAA that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Woonsocket Call
ICR Conference 2023 Survey Provides View into Expectations for Coming Year
Vast Majority Predict Recession, Split on the Return of IPO Market. Mixed Views on ESG, Allocation of Capital, but Consensus on Desire for In-Person Investor Meetings. ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, today released results of a flash survey among participants at the 25th Anniversary ICR Conference, one of the largest growth company investment conferences of the year. ICR surveyed both company management teams as well as overall conference attendees, which included institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, investment bankers, and private equity professionals.
Palantir’s CEO has a simple message for Silicon Valley workers uneasy with military contracts: ‘Don’t work here’
Palantir CEO Alex Karp said the Peter Thiel-founded company's work with the government isn't everyone's "cup of tea."
Woonsocket Call
Brian Barker, Branch Manager with Nexa Mortgage, Interviewed on the Colorado Real Estate Leaders Podcast
Brian Barker discusses the differences between adjustable loan rates vs. fixed loan rates. Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:. https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-brian-barker-branch-manager-with-nexa-mortgage/. Adjustable rate loans often have lower initial interest rates, making them attractive to borrowers. However, adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs) may come with a risk—the interest rate...
Woonsocket Call
Lost Money in Silvergate Capital Corp.?
Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations. A Silvergate class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who lost money in Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate”) (NYSE: SI). Shares of Silvergate plummeted 42% on January 5, 2023, following the company’s disclosure that it was taking a $196 million impairment charge after customers withdrew approximately $8.1 billion of digital-asset deposits during its fourth quarter of 2022. Then, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Silvergate reported a $1 billion net loss in that same quarter. We encourage investors who purchased or acquired SI securities between November 9, 2021, and November 17, 2022, to contact Gibbs Law Group to discuss your legal rights and options.
Woonsocket Call
Empire Energy looks ahead to initial gas flow rates from C-3H well
Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) MD Alex Underwood speaks with Proactive soon after announcing it has completed hydraulic stimulation of the Carpentaria-3H (C-3H) well and drilling of the Carpentaria-4V (C-4V) at Exploration Permit (EP) 187, well within budget. C-3H development came in about $5.9 million below the risked budget, totalling $27.3 million for drilling and stimulation of the well.
Woonsocket Call
Addex Provides Corporate Update and Financial Guidance
Geneva, Switzerland, January 19, 2023 - Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX: ADXN, Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today provided a corporate update, including a review of its pipeline and financial guidance. “We ended 2022 with CHF7.0 million of cash and expect to be...
Woonsocket Call
US Treasury expands general license to include both VEON Ltd. and VEON Holdings
Amsterdam, 18 January 2023: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announced that the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has replaced the General License 54 originally issued on 18 November 2022 with General License 54A to now include both VEON Ltd. and VEON Holdings B.V. (VEON Holdings).
Woonsocket Call
Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call
Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss and answer investor questions on fourth quarter results and the outlook.
Woonsocket Call
Agilent Included in Just Capital’s 2023 List of Most Just Companies
Ranking Underscores Agilent’s Strong Performance on Issues of Greatest Importance to Americans. Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is ranked 35 among the top 100 Most JUST companies, the fifth year the company has been included in the annual list by Just Capital and CNBC. Agilent also earned the top ranking in its sector for industry-leading performance regarding treatment of employees, customers and the environment.
Woonsocket Call
Northern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS), holding company of The Northern Trust Company, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share on its common stock ($1.66-2/3 par value), payable on April 1, 2023, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on March 10, 2023. Northern Trust Corporation...
CoinDesk Ropes In Lazard Advisors To Weigh Sale: Report
Coinbase Global, Inc COIN reportedly hired Lazard, Ltd LAZ advisors as it explored a potential sale that would remove it from Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group (DCG). CEO Kevin Worth's email acknowledged receiving numerous inbound indications of interest in CoinDesk, CNBC reports. Worth said Lazard would help CoinDesk explore various...
Woonsocket Call
Albertsons Companies Issues Statement Regarding State of Washington Supreme Court’s Denial of Washington State Attorney General’s Motion for Review
Company Proceeding with Payment of its Special Dividend. Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) (“Albertsons Cos.” or “the Company”) today announced that the State of Washington’s Supreme Court has denied a motion by the Attorney General of the State of Washington to hear an appeal from the trial court’s denial of its request to enjoin the Company from paying its previously announced $6.85 per common share Special Dividend (the “Special Dividend”), originally scheduled to be paid November 7, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
LivaNova to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, will host a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. Eastern Time). The Company will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results prior to the call.
Woonsocket Call
FingerMotion Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile services and data company, is pleased to report its financial results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2022. To review the full financial results, please view the Company's recent Form 10-Q filing at www.sec.gov/edgar/search, which should be read in connection with this news release.
Woonsocket Call
Upstart to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings on February 14, 2023
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, announced today that its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 business and financial results will be released on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 after the market close. Upstart will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the conference call, the fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on Upstart’s investor relations website at ir.upstart.com.
