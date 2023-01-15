Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
4 Amazing Burger Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
KULR8
Horsin' Around with MSUB's Abdul Bah
BILLINGS- MSU-Billings men's basketball has made their first appearance in the Division II men's basketball media poll, coming in at #24 in the nation. They're currently first in the GNAC, and one of the reasons why has been the strong play off the bench of Abdul Bah, who took on SWX's Spencer Martin in a game of 'HORSE.'
KULR8
MSUB men's basketball selected as team of the week in GNAC
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings is the only team left undefeated in conference play after taking wins over Saint Martin’s and Western Oregon, earning GNAC Team of the Week honors. The Yellowjackets hosted one of their biggest games of the season on Thursday when the Saints came...
KULR8
After a pair of key wins, MSUB holds top spot in the GNAC
PORTLAND, Ore. – MSU-Billings is the only team left undefeated in conference play after taking wins over Saint Martin’s and Western Oregon, earning GNAC Team of the Week honors. The Yellowjackets hosted one of their biggest games of the season on Thursday when the Saints came to town...
KULR8
Rocky Mountain College volleyball announces signings of Glendive, Jordan athletes
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College volleyball coach Yang Yang announced the signing of two in-state athletes on Tuesday. Lindsay Lawrence, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter from Jordan, and Mataya Tipton, a 5-11 outside/middle hitter from Glendive, will play for the Battlin’ Bears next season. Lawrence earned four volleyball letters...
KULR8
Keyan Hernandez, Billings West wrestling embrace challenging competition ahead of state tournament
West high wrestler Keyan Hernadez overcame a tough opponent to win the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic over the weekend. Billings West took second behind Kalispell Flathead.
KULR8
Rocky Mountain College to honor all former and current women's student-athletes on Saturday
BILLINGS — During the month of January, the Rocky Mountain College athletics department will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Some of the Battlin' Bears best female student-athletes in school history will be recognized during this time, including a recognition of all current and former female student-athletes at the home basketball games on Jan. 21 against Montana State-Northern.
KULR8
Hardin girls run past Lodge Grass, Bulldog boys get first win
BILLINGS- Hardin girls improve to 7-2 and the Bulldog boys picked up their first win of the season as both squads took down their rivals Lodge Grass. The Lady Bulldogs bounced back after a loss to Laurel. It was fast paced from the start with Hardin controlling the pace. A 39-19 lead at halftime grew to a 28-point lead after three quarters. Lodge Grass came out and fought hard in the final minutes before falling, 75-55 to the Lady Bulldogs.
KULR8
Columbus junior forward Hayden Steffenson making an impact with his height
BILLINGS--Columbus junior forward Hayden Steffenson has been playing basketball for as long as he can remember, and it's easy to see why. He plays for a Columbus team that is using great defense to make up for an offense being reinvented. But he has an advantage that's placed him at the center of the offense.
KULR8
Rocky ski racing teams aim to contend this season; ready for Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl
BILLINGS — Fresh off a solid performance at Sun Valley Resort (Idaho), the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears ski racing team is ready to compete in the Treasure State. Rocky is entered in the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl Saturday and Sunday.
KULR8
Bureau of Land Management considering expanding Western Solar Plan to Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan which include expanding the plan to five new states, including Montana. Currently, the Western Solar Plan includes six southwestern states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Public input is being...
KULR8
Search underway for next Billings superintendent; school board chair gives timeline for search
BILLINGS, Mont. - With the current Billings superintendent retiring after this school year, a search is underway for the next superintendent. "People talk about watershed moments," Billings School Board Chair Scott McCulloch said. "And this is a watershed moment for the district because a superintendent charts a new and different course than what we've had for the last five years."
KULR8
Suspects arrested on out of state warrants following standoff in Billings Wednesday
Billings police shared more information on what they initially reported as an active situation Wednesday. A high risk arrest was made in a joint operation between U.S. Marshall's, the Billings Police Department SWAT and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. According to the Billings Police Department, a brief standoff occurred, and...
KULR8
Tentative agreement reached between Yellowstone Co. Employees Union and county commissioners
A tentative agreement was reached during Wednesday’s mediation between the Yellowstone County Employees Union and county commissioners. “We met today with the intention of coming to an agreement to avoid any disruption in service to the citizens of Yellowstone County,” said Yellowstone County Employees Union President Katie Cosby. “Our agreement includes needed raises and better benefits. I’m proud of our members for securing these wins and for their faith in their bargaining team. We are grateful for the support given to us by the community and our members.”
KULR8
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Overland Ave.
BILLINGS, Mont. - There was a structure fire on Overland Avenue Tuesday evening at around 6:30 p.m. A release from the Billings Fire Department said the fire damaged the laundry room, and water damaged the lower east wing of the building due to the building's water sprinkler turning on. BFD...
KULR8
Historic Roman Theater looking for new operator
RED LODGE, Mont. - The historic Roman Theater in Red Lodge is looking for the next operator. The current operator will pursue other projects after January 29. The Roman Theater was built in 1917. It's the oldest operating theater in Montana. The theater hosts both movies and live performances. "It's...
KULR8
TSA breaks yet another record nationally and statewide for firearm discoveries in 2022
BILLINGS, Montana - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Montana detected a record 50 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022, with the greatest number of firearms discovered at Billings Logan International Airport. Every one of these firearms was discovered during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on property. Nationwide last year, TSA officers found 6,542 firearms at 262 different airports.
Comments / 0