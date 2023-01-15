A tentative agreement was reached during Wednesday’s mediation between the Yellowstone County Employees Union and county commissioners. “We met today with the intention of coming to an agreement to avoid any disruption in service to the citizens of Yellowstone County,” said Yellowstone County Employees Union President Katie Cosby. “Our agreement includes needed raises and better benefits. I’m proud of our members for securing these wins and for their faith in their bargaining team. We are grateful for the support given to us by the community and our members.”

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT ・ 6 HOURS AGO