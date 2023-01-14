By Jake Tiernan: WBC & WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton and Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue have begun negotiations for a fight in the spring in Japan. Inoue will be giving away size & reach against Fulton, who is one of the best boxers in the sport. It’s fair to say that if Inoue can’t land one of his big bombs to score a knockout, he’s going to end up getting outboxed by Fulton.

7 HOURS AGO