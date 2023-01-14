Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury to Oleksandr Usyk: “I’m coming for you”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took to social media to make a fake call out to IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, letting him know that he’s “coming for you.”. Right now, it’s not promising that the Fury vs. Usyk fight will happen unless the Saudis...
BoxingNews24.com
“Errol Spence is running from Crawford” – says Tim Bradley
By Adam Baskin: Tim Bradley fried the ‘Big Fish’ Errol Spence Jr today, skewering him for “running” from Terence Crawford by fleeing to the 154-lb division to face Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman, with no intention of ever returning to the 147-lb weight class to face Bud and potentially get beat.
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
BoxingNews24.com
Edgar Berlanga now a promotional free agent, part ways with Top Rank
By Sean Jones: Super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga and Top Rank have parted ways after the two failed to reach an agreement. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger is reporting the news of the 25-year-old Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) now being a promotional free agent. The big question is, who will sign Berlanga next? Will it be one of these promoters: Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, PBC, or Queensbury?
BoxingNews24.com
Bill Haney says Devin could fight Shakur Stevenson at 147 in future
By Jim Calfa: Bill Haney says that a fight between his son Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson will happen at 140 or, more likely, at 147. Next up for undisputed lightweight champion Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is Vasyl Lomachenko in May, possibly in Saudi Arabia, according to Bill. He says that could be Devin’s last fight at 135 because he’s outgrown the division.
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez explains why Regis Prograis won’t fight him
By Allan Fox: Teofimo Lopez says WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis is getting “comfortable” hiding behind the 65-35 split offered to his challengers, using that to avoid the top guys and instead facing little-known lower-ranked bottom 15 guys. After listening to Teofimo babble on social media, Prograis...
BoxingNews24.com
Mark Magsayo and Brandon Figueroa finalizing for March 4th on Showtime
By Craig Daly: Recently dethroned former WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo and former WBA/WBC super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa are finalizing a deal for them to battle at 126. It’s unclear whether the interim WBC featherweight title will be on the line or not for the Figueroa-Magsayo fight, as the...
BoxingNews24.com
Stephen Espinoza explains why Spence vs. Crawford failed to happen
By Chris Williams: Showtime president Stephen Espinoza has revealed that a combination of Terence Crawford’s stubbornness, insistence on getting transparency for expenses, and the slowness of his responses to the deal points ultimately sunk the negotiations for the Errol Spence Jr fight. Espinoza says if talks do restart for...
BoxingNews24.com
Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga and Top Rank Boxing Part!
By Ken Hissner: WBA, WBO, and IBF Ranked No. 4, and WBC Ranked No. 12 Super Middleweight Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga and Bob Arum’s Top Rank Boxing have parted ways!. After a start of winning sixteen straight knockouts, Berlanga has won his last four fights by decision having a 20-0 record with 16 knockouts now.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant set for March 25th on Showtime PPV
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez & Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant are officially set for March 25th for their WBC super middleweight title eliminator on Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Mike Coppinger is reporting the news about the Benavidez vs. Plant fight being a done deal....
BoxingNews24.com
Alexis Rocha – Anthony Young on January 28 LIVE on DAZN
YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif. hosted an exclusive media roundtable with Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) ahead of his NABO Welterweight title defense against Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs). The 12-round main event fight will be the first boxing event at YouTube Theater on January 28. Doors to the venue will open at 3:00 p.m. PST, and the worldwide broadcast on DAZN begins at 5:00 p.m. PST/ 8:00 p.m. EST.
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Bradley hoping Ryan Garcia KOs Gervonta Davis
By Jack Tiernan: Tim Bradley wants Ryan Garcia to KO Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in their possible April 15th fight. The former two-division world champion Bradley, heading for the boxing Hall of Fame, isn’t a fan of Tank Davis (28-0, 26 KOs), chiefly because of his past legal problems.
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero tells Frank Martin: “Get some clout and then come talk to me”
By Sam Volz: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero has ruled out him facing Frank Martin, saying that he doesn’t have anything to offer despite him being the mandatory challenger to WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. That’s a fight that could re-open the door...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez needs new coach to help him says Robert Garcia
By Brian Webber: Robert Garcia says he’d like to see Teofimo Lopez Jr get a little help with a new coach in his gym that could help out with his existing trainer Teo Sr to turn his career around. Robert thinks it would a good move on the former...
BoxingNews24.com
Malik Scott wants Fury vs. Usyk winner to face Deontay Wilder
By Sam Volz: Trainer Malik Scott wants the winner of the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed clash to face former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Considering that Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) is expected to defeat IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs), it’s unlikely that he’ll willingly agree to fight Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com
Naoya Inoue & Stephen Fulton in negotiations for super bantamweight clash in Spring in Japan
By Jake Tiernan: WBC & WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton and Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue have begun negotiations for a fight in the spring in Japan. Inoue will be giving away size & reach against Fulton, who is one of the best boxers in the sport. It’s fair to say that if Inoue can’t land one of his big bombs to score a knockout, he’s going to end up getting outboxed by Fulton.
BoxingNews24.com
Gennadiy Golovkin not interested in Munguia fight
By Sean Jones: One of the three big names that Jaime Munguia is targeting in 2023, IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin, has “Zero interest” in fighting him, according to Mike Coppinger of ESPN. After ten years of spinning his wheels, and fighting tomato cans, the unbeaten popular Mexican...
BoxingNews24.com
Mauricio Sulaiman says Conor Benn: “Free to fight”
By Barry Holbrook: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says British welterweight contender Conor Benn is free to fight and is NOT suspended while they investigate his positive tests for the banned drug clomifene. Sulaiman says it’s taking time for the WBC to sift through the 270-page document Benn’s team sent to...
BoxingNews24.com
Ramirez vs. Commey: “Opportunity for Richard to shock the world” – Chris Algieri
By Sam Volz: Chris Algieri says former IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey has an “opportunity to shock the world” when he faces inactive former WBC/WBO light welterweight champ Jose Ramirez on March 25th at the Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California. The 30-year-old Ramirez will be coming off...
BoxingNews24.com
Golden Boy wants Jaime Munguia vs. Dmitry Bivol in 2023
By Sean Jones: Golden Boy executive Eric Gomez says middleweight Jaime Munguia is interested in fighting Dmitry Bivol in 2023 and is willing to go up to 175 to make the weight to make it happen. Gomez states that the 26-year-old Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has a hard time making...
Comments / 0