Through this endorsement, Cedar will be MHA Ventures' only preferred patient financial engagement technology. NEW YORK and HELENA, Mont. - January 18, 2023 - (Newswire.com) Cedar, an enterprise healthcare engagement platform that improves the end-to-end consumer financial journey, was recently endorsed by the Montana Hospital Association's shared services division MHA Ventures (MHAV) as their preferred choice in patient financial engagement technology. Through this endorsement, Cedar will be listed as the MHAV's only preferred patient financial engagement technology.

MONTANA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO