Cedar Selected by MHA Ventures as Preferred Patient Financial Engagement Technology Provider
Through this endorsement, Cedar will be MHA Ventures' only preferred patient financial engagement technology. NEW YORK and HELENA, Mont. - January 18, 2023 - (Newswire.com) Cedar, an enterprise healthcare engagement platform that improves the end-to-end consumer financial journey, was recently endorsed by the Montana Hospital Association's shared services division MHA Ventures (MHAV) as their preferred choice in patient financial engagement technology. Through this endorsement, Cedar will be listed as the MHAV's only preferred patient financial engagement technology.
The Wonderful Company Expands Existing Tenant GAF at Wonderful Industrial Park to Accommodate its Growth in Southern California
SHAFTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Logistics and mega-distribution center developer Wonderful Real Estate (WRE) has pre-leased a recently completed 309,681-square-foot distribution facility located at 4705 Capital Road in the Wonderful Industrial Park (WIP) to Building Materials Manufacturing Corporation, which does business as GAF, to accommodate its growing West Coast operations and expansion plans.
