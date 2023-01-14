Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers highlights: Dak, Dallas dominate Brady, Tampa to advance
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs ended Monday with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys dominating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 31-14. Prescott had the best playoff performance of his career to earn the win. He threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another while passing fro 305 yards.
Lamar Jackson has taken his last snap as a Raven: all in or fold? | What's Wright?
Lamar Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to their first-round playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Nick explains different teams have different rules for players with injuries traveling to games. Because Jackson did not travel with the team Nick believes a divorce is eminent between the two parties and looks to the everything that has led up to this point. Nick and Damonza play all in or fold and believe Jackson has already played his last snap as a Raven.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
AP sources: Panthers interview Evero for head coaching job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers interviewed Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their head coaching position on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not release details of its...
NFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Jets, Falcons, Raiders
As soon as the game clock struck double zeroes in the Baltimore Ravens' wild-card round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, all eyes turned to quarterback Lamar Jackson and his possible impending free agency. Jackson, who did not play Sunday due to a knee sprain, is headed for...
Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round
The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
Why Kyle Shanahan deserves the most credit for 49ers 'Purdy' hot streak | What's Wright?
The San Francisco 49ers completed the clean sweep of their season series against the Seattle Seahawks. They have won 11 games in a row and seven with Brock Purdy under center. However, who is the reason for the Niners hot run? Nick Wright credits Kyle Shanahan for the team's hot play, especially with the defense struggling against Geno Smith in the first half and the unknowns of Purdy's potential.
Busch, Bowyer, Harvick, Helio to all race SRX this summer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick will all make their debuts this season in Tony Stewart's summer all-star series, while four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves confirmed Wednesday he'll return for a third season. Busch, who left Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of...
Bucs: Gage in hospital with neck injury, to have more tests
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion in Tampa Bay’s wild-card playoff game against Dallas, the team announced Tuesday. The Buccaneers said in a statement that Gage remained hospitalized overnight and would...
Arizona in action against Washington following shootout win
Washington Capitals (24-17-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout. Arizona has a 13-25-5 record overall and an 8-6-2 record on its...
Ball injured again as Hornets get 122-117 win over Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 26 points and the Charlotte Hornets held off the reeling Houston Rockets 122-117 to snap a five-game skid Wednesday night after LaMelo Ball injured his left ankle again. The Hornets, who have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, got their first win...
The Bengals are underdogs against Buffalo, but they don't see it that way
There are plenty of boring, legitimate, logistical reasons why tickets for an NFL playoff game in a neutral city probably need to go on sale more than a few days before the actual event. Fans would need to know that they've actually secured a stadium seat before deciding whether to...
Can Jaguars upset Chiefs? Texans a frontrunner for Sean Payton? AFC South analysis
The Jaguars' Week 10 loss to the Chiefs encapsulated everything Jacksonville was early in the season: a team that could look good — at times, really good — but also one that couldn't consistently finish or execute. In the first half of the 27-17 loss, the Jaguars were...
Will Cowboys pull big upset vs. 49ers in NFC Divisional Round? | THE HERD
The Dallas Cowboys win their first road playoff game since 1992 with a dominant 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Bucs. Dak Prescott threw for four touchdowns and rushed for one. America's Team will hit the road to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round in a rematch of last season's Wild Card matchup. Colin Cowherd applauds the Cowboys for their monster win but explains why everything works against them against the Niners.
Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally past Timberwolves 122-118
Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver's record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves
Trevor Lawrence, Daniel Jones emerge; secret of 49ers' success: NFL notes and analysis
Super Wild Card Weekend has certainly lived up to the hype, with a series of dramatic games that have left us clinging to our seats. The ups and downs of playoff football test the theories touted by old-school coaches and "nerds" (the analytics crowd) around the game. Although it is too early to determine which group is right, there are plenty of things to discuss with one game remaining on the holiday weekend.
Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position...
