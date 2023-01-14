ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama MBB rolls over LSU 106-66

By AJ Spurr
By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama men’s basketball isn’t just winning, it’s dominating its opponents. After easily defeating Kentucky and Arkansas, the Crimson Tide take down LSU with a final score of 106-66 to improve to 15-2 on the season with a perfect SEC record at 5-0.

Star freshman Brandon Miller is impressing fans and NBA scouts alike with his performances in every game. he did so tonight by leading the team in scoring with 31 points. Miller also had a team-high total of nine rebounds.

This team is hungry to avenge its first-round exit in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament from last season. Defeating quality opponents and winning in-conference games by 40 points certainly aids in creating a strong resume.

Nate Oats and his team will travel to Nashville on Tuesday to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball as the 2022-2023 season continues.

