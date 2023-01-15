Linda Boyle: CDC is not shooting straight on vaccine advice

The Centers for Disease Control cannot get its stories straight. First, it said masks did not work. Then it told us to mask up and even double mask. Then the CDC said the masks did not prevent Covid.

Now with the “triple pandemic” facing us, the CDC says we should wear masks inside to save us from the viruses.

Get your jabs the local, state, and federal governments say.

According to a new survey by Rasmussen Reports, nearly 50% of Americans believe that the Covid-19 vaccines have side-effects that have contributed to a significant number of unexplained deaths.

Of those respondents, 28% consider it “very likely” that the jabs are responsible for unexplained deaths.

If that were not enough, it appears that receiving the injection increases the risk of stroke.

A quick search of the CDC VAERS database on the number of strokes reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 reveals that from December 2020 up to 11th Feb 2022, a total of 4,532 adverse event reports involving a stroke were made.

The CDC just released information that there is an possible increase in strokes in people over 65 years old from the Pfizer bivalent — and then stated that it was still safe to take.

Congress recently legislated that the jab is no longer mandatory for the military. Before that, the Air Force offered airmen an extra day off if they took the jab. Congress did not provide relief to those who were discharged from the military for refusing to take the jab.

The government continues to tell us the jab is safe despite the side-effects seen. And agencies say the jabs protect you from getting Covid or getting only a mild case, even though deaths are up among the vaccinated.

In a study by the Cleveland Clinic, it found that the new bivalent Covid jab the government is touting was only 30% effective. Remember this pesky virus has only continued to mutate since first discovered.

Much worse is the potential rate of myocarditis in the young male population. Bear in mind Covid is not as deadly as it was and young people, especially, are not apt to die from Covid.

Yet with the jab, myocarditis and pericarditis (inflammation of the heart and of the sac around the heart) are being seen.

Dr. Peter McCullough, renowned cardiologist, stated that prior to the jab about four people in a million contracted these heart diseases. After the jab, the number who contracted myocarditis and pericarditis dramatically increased. Some studies have shown as high as 25,000 cases in a million.

The CDC will tell you this complication is rare. It will also tell you that Covid itself can produce these diseases. It is important to note that those who got the jabs are more apt to get Covid than those who had no or few jabs.

There are also rumblings that not only should we consider once again using masks, but we should also consider lockdowns. Lockdowns do not work. All lockdowns do is delay the inevitable. The virus has a life, and it will mutate to survive.

Consider China: Severe lockdowns for three years were just lifted and the spread of Covid is rampant.

In Alaska, the state should be telling us to increase our Vitamin D3 and Zinc in take. It’s winter. As we all know, there is minimal sun—the primary source of vitamin D.

Zinc and Vitamin D3 help to ward off respiratory illnesses and are effective in the treatment of Covid. Vitamin D3 is a first line defense to decrease inflammation and it helps the immune system stay strong. A recent study showed over 80% of hospitalized Covid patients had low vitamin D3 levels.

Remember when the government told us people who had Covid still needed to get the jab because the it was better than natural immunity? Then the government reversed and told us natural immunity is good.

What are we to believe?

Besides the terrible loss of friends and relatives, Covid has taught us that we should not trust the government totally.

From Elon Musk taking over Twitter and releasing internal emails, we have learned the government pushed hard to shut down any professional voice that did not support the party line.

Two exceptional physicians, Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone, were silenced for suggesting there are other options available other than those pushed by big pharma and the federal government. Thankfully, both distinguished physicians have been reinstated by Twitter to speak the truth.

The government also told us there are minimal vaccine side effects. Yet look at some of the troubling statistics about “side-effects.” One of the most troubling is athletes dying from heart attacks, and a higher incident of myocarditis and pericarditis in those who took the jab.

How bad is it, really? Dr. Meryl Nass, who has been doing bioterrorism research for three decades, found that vaccine-related deaths in the past 20 months exceed the vaccine-related deaths of the entire previous 30 years. For this factual reporting she has been persecuted.

It should be your choice. The federal government should not be suppressing information that does not support its position.

This is not science where dissenting ideas/thoughts are welcome.

We need to return to having an open dialogue in the medical community so we can obtain the absolute best scientific solutions to protect us all.

Remember, the first tenet of medicine: “First, Do No Harm.” The medical field should get back to that.

Linda Boyle, DM, MSN, is a member of the Alaska Covid Alliance.