Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
KTBS
Scouting report: No. 11 Arizona Wildcats vs. USC Trojans
The Star's Bruce Pascoe has projected starting lineups, the latest storylines and pertinent information ahead of No. 11 Arizona's home matchup with USC on Thursday at 7 p.m. G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar...
KTBS
Arizona's 2023 football schedule released; Wildcats open Pac-12 play at Stanford
The dates for the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 football schedule in 2023 were unveiled Wednesday. In Year 3 of the Jedd Fisch era, after finishing 2022 with a 5-7 record, Arizona will open up Pac-12 play on the road at Stanford on Sept. 23. That follows a three-game nonconference schedule that features the season opener against Northern Arizona in Tucson, followed by the road opener at Mississippi State and a home contest against UTEP.
KTBS
Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski joins Arizona Wildcats as graduate assistant coach
Already with two of college basketball’s best post players, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd added one of his favorite bigs to the roster Wednesday. That is, former Gonzaga standout center Przemek Karnowski joined the Wildcats as a graduate assistant coach. Having helped the Zags reach the 2017 Final Four in...
KTBS
Arizona hires Charita Stubbs as program's next volleyball coach, Dave Rubio's successor
The day after longtime Arizona Wildcats volleyball coach Dave Rubio announced his retirement, the UA hired his successor, Charita Stubbs. Stubbs, a former player under Rubio at Arizona, is the fourth head coach in program history and becomes the first African American to lead the UA volleyball team. Stubbs also coached under Rubio for 19 years, from 1997-2005, then once again from 2013 to this past season.
KTBS
Arizona sets Ring of Honor induction dates; Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji to be honored in February
Arizona has announced dates for four men's basketball Ring of Honor inductions, starting with former center Ernie McCray on Saturday during the Wildcats' game with UCLA. McCray and former UA forward Al Fleming were already honored, on Feb. 27, 2021, but fans were not allowed at McKale Center that season. So McCray is being invited into McKale Center this weekend while Fleming's family (Fleming passed away in 2003) is scheduled to be on hand for his ceremony on Feb. 2, during UA's game with Oregon at McKale Center.
KTBS
UA volleyball coach Dave Rubio on his retirement: 'It's a little bittersweet'
Dave Rubio had mixed feelings about his decision to retire as Arizona’s volleyball coach but concluded it was the right time to step away. “It’s a little bittersweet when you’ve been doing something for so long and finally feel it’s time to move on to a different chapter in your life,” Rubio, the longest-tenured coach at Arizona and winningest volleyball coach in program history, told ESPN Tucson. “I’ve certainly been very fortunate to be here at the University of Arizona for as long as I have been.”
KTBS
Former CDO star DL Chase Randall transfers to Arizona Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats are adding a former local standout to their 2023 roster. Chase Randall, a former Canyon del Oro defensive lineman, is returning home to play for the UA, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening. The 6-foot-2-inch, 265-pound defensive tackle joins the Wildcats as a walk-on, after playing one...
