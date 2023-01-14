Dave Rubio had mixed feelings about his decision to retire as Arizona’s volleyball coach but concluded it was the right time to step away. “It’s a little bittersweet when you’ve been doing something for so long and finally feel it’s time to move on to a different chapter in your life,” Rubio, the longest-tenured coach at Arizona and winningest volleyball coach in program history, told ESPN Tucson. “I’ve certainly been very fortunate to be here at the University of Arizona for as long as I have been.”

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO