Two arrested after pursuit early Wednesday morning
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two men have been arrested after fleeing Evansville Police and Vanderburgh County Sheriffs in a vehicle chase and foot pursuit early Wednesday morning. The chase ended in the area of South Weinbach Avenue, where the suspects ditched the car after it got stuck in the river bottoms and began running from […]
Owensboro man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Ohio County
(WEHT) - The Ohio County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an Owensboro man who they say was on the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force for months.
104.1 WIKY
Police Seek Chase Suspect: E-F-D On Scene of House Fire…
The Evansville Police Department along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has set up a perimeter on the Veterans Memorial Parkway on-ramp…off of Highway 41 and near Weinbach Avenue under I-69. The chase started around 2:15 this morning on the Lloyd over Garvin at one point traveling near Ellis Park. The suspect ditched his vehicle on Weinbach under I-69…and….
104.1 WIKY
Man And Woman Taken Into Custody After Overnight Chase
A car with two people in it sped off about 2:15 this morning. A Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop the car for running red lights — instead the chase was on. The car eventually got stuck in the mud in the river bottoms at Weinbach and...
14news.com
Woman arrested following drug bust in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One woman was arrested on drug possession charges after a home was searched in Muhlenberg County on Tuesday. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force along with the Greenville Police Department executed a warrant on Oak Street in Greenville and ended up arresting 39-year-old Jessica Horn. Officials say...
14news.com
Plea agreement reached for suspect arrested in deadly 2021 burglary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plea agreement has been reached for one of four suspects arrested in a deadly burglary back in 2021 in Evansville. Records show a plea agreement motion was granted for Biker Cox. His jury trial was also canceled. Cox is one of four men police say...
vincennespbs.org
Welfare check in Jasper leads to arrest
A Dubois County man who was said to have caused disturbances was jailed Tuesday. Jasper Police were called to a welfare check regarding a man slumped over a steering wheel of a parked truck on Cathy Lane. The man was 27-year-old Steven Lang from the town of Birdseye. Police say...
14news.com
Teen charged in 4 Daviess Co. burglaries involving thousands of dollars in stolen items
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Daviess County say a 16-year-old is facing charges after a series of burglaries. They say they’ve been happening in the area of Highway 54 and Alvey Park Drive, and several thousand dollars worth of items were taken from businesses. Deputies say one...
14news.com
Affidavit: Man arrested after hitting employee, fleeing scene of crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested Monday after police say they got a call that he attacked an employee. According to an affidavit, officers were called to the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue for an assualt in progress. Police say they were told that a man was in...
14news.com
Evansville police see increase in trailer thefts
Indiana bill aims to extend ‘cooling off period’ for people accused of domestic violence. Indiana bill aims to extend ‘cooling off period’ for people accused of domestic violence. Trial date changed in 2021 double murder case in Mt. Vernon. Updated: 2 hours ago. Trial date changed...
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Drug Possession After Traffic Stop
A traffic stop on North Greenville Road in Christian County for no tail lights led to drug charges for a Madisonville man Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 50-year-old John Crawford for not having visible tail lights and during the stop, he fled on foot with a container of marijuana.
14news.com
HPD: Fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says the Joint Task Force and Kentucky State Police seized about one thousand Fentanyl pills in a traffic stop Tuesday. Bradley Brewer and Dana Thomas are in the Henderson County Jail charged with trafficking. Police say the arrests led to a search...
14news.com
Warrant issued for addiction counselor’s arrest same day as $20K bond release
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man arrested last week for dealing meth was released on bond Tuesday, then a warrant was issued for his arrest. Records show 52-year-old Michael Hagedorn was released Tuesday on a $20,000 cash bond. They also show Gibson County Judge Robert Krieg has been appointed as...
14news.com
UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an EVSC school bus hit and killed a man. It happened at the intersection of Louisiana and Mary Streets. EPD detectives were there along with their crime scene unit, accident re-constructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner who later released the identity of the man who died: 62-year-old Albert Leroy Page.
104.1 WIKY
Medical Emergency Ends In Drug Arrest
The Evansville Police Department responded to a medical emergency, that ended up with a drug arrest. They arrived to a home in the 5000 block of Stringtown Road on Saturday to take care of a person that had overdosed. While on scene, police came in contact with 34 year old...
14news.com
EPD officer assaulted with his own stun gun
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that an officer was assaulted with his own stun gun while arresting a man. According to the Evansville Police Department, the officer saw Robert Medlock fail to stop at a stop sign and fail to signal a turn. The officer stopped Medlock in...
WTHI
Two arrested after two different shootings near the same bar on the same night
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - On January 15, around 1 a.m., officers from the Washington Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots fired near the Antique Bar on East Main Street. There, officers learned there had been a physical altercation between a man and a woman. The man 30-year-old Edwin...
104.1 WIKY
Juvenile Hit By Car While Chasing Dog
A young Evansville girl was hit by a car Tuesday evening. The accident happened at the intersection of Virginia Street and Linwood Avenue. Witnesses say the girl was crossing the street to catch a loose dog when she was hit. The driver told police they didn’t have enough time to...
Henderson drug bust uncovers hoard of fentanyl pills
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say a traffic stop led to a massive drug bust and two behind bars. On Tuesday, officers pulled over Bradley Brewer as he drove on I-69 near Henderson. According to a police report, around 1,000 fentanyl pills and lots of cash were found inside the car. Bradley Brewer and […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash on Wednesday evening. Dispatch says the crash happened in the area of U.S. 60 and Kingsmill Road. The call originally came in just after 5 p.m. Officials say extrication was called. We will update this story...
