Newburgh, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Two arrested after pursuit early Wednesday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two men have been arrested after fleeing Evansville Police and Vanderburgh County Sheriffs in a vehicle chase and foot pursuit early Wednesday morning. The chase ended in the area of South Weinbach Avenue, where the suspects ditched the car after it got stuck in the river bottoms and began running from […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Police Seek Chase Suspect: E-F-D On Scene of House Fire…

The Evansville Police Department along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has set up a perimeter on the Veterans Memorial Parkway on-ramp…off of Highway 41 and near Weinbach Avenue under I-69. The chase started around 2:15 this morning on the Lloyd over Garvin at one point traveling near Ellis Park. The suspect ditched his vehicle on Weinbach under I-69…and….
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Woman arrested following drug bust in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One woman was arrested on drug possession charges after a home was searched in Muhlenberg County on Tuesday. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force along with the Greenville Police Department executed a warrant on Oak Street in Greenville and ended up arresting 39-year-old Jessica Horn. Officials say...
GREENVILLE, KY
vincennespbs.org

Welfare check in Jasper leads to arrest

A Dubois County man who was said to have caused disturbances was jailed Tuesday. Jasper Police were called to a welfare check regarding a man slumped over a steering wheel of a parked truck on Cathy Lane. The man was 27-year-old Steven Lang from the town of Birdseye. Police say...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Evansville police see increase in trailer thefts

Indiana bill aims to extend ‘cooling off period’ for people accused of domestic violence. Indiana bill aims to extend ‘cooling off period’ for people accused of domestic violence. Trial date changed in 2021 double murder case in Mt. Vernon. Updated: 2 hours ago. Trial date changed...
EVANSVILLE, IN
whvoradio.com

Man Charged With Drug Possession After Traffic Stop

A traffic stop on North Greenville Road in Christian County for no tail lights led to drug charges for a Madisonville man Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 50-year-old John Crawford for not having visible tail lights and during the stop, he fled on foot with a container of marijuana.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

HPD: Fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says the Joint Task Force and Kentucky State Police seized about one thousand Fentanyl pills in a traffic stop Tuesday. Bradley Brewer and Dana Thomas are in the Henderson County Jail charged with trafficking. Police say the arrests led to a search...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an EVSC school bus hit and killed a man. It happened at the intersection of Louisiana and Mary Streets. EPD detectives were there along with their crime scene unit, accident re-constructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner who later released the identity of the man who died: 62-year-old Albert Leroy Page.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Medical Emergency Ends In Drug Arrest

The Evansville Police Department responded to a medical emergency, that ended up with a drug arrest. They arrived to a home in the 5000 block of Stringtown Road on Saturday to take care of a person that had overdosed. While on scene, police came in contact with 34 year old...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD officer assaulted with his own stun gun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that an officer was assaulted with his own stun gun while arresting a man. According to the Evansville Police Department, the officer saw Robert Medlock fail to stop at a stop sign and fail to signal a turn. The officer stopped Medlock in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Juvenile Hit By Car While Chasing Dog

A young Evansville girl was hit by a car Tuesday evening. The accident happened at the intersection of Virginia Street and Linwood Avenue. Witnesses say the girl was crossing the street to catch a loose dog when she was hit. The driver told police they didn’t have enough time to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson drug bust uncovers hoard of fentanyl pills

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say a traffic stop led to a massive drug bust and two behind bars. On Tuesday, officers pulled over Bradley Brewer as he drove on I-69 near Henderson. According to a police report, around 1,000 fentanyl pills and lots of cash were found inside the car. Bradley Brewer and […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash on Wednesday evening. Dispatch says the crash happened in the area of U.S. 60 and Kingsmill Road. The call originally came in just after 5 p.m. Officials say extrication was called. We will update this story...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY

