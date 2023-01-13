Read full article on original website
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart...
ET, LI, or KO: Which "Strong Buy" Large Cap Stock has the Highest Upside?
The ongoing macro uncertainty offers investors a good opportunity to pick large-cap stocks trading at attractive levels. Large-cap stocks have a market capitalization of more than $10 billion. While most large-cap stocks are well-established, mature players in their respective sectors, they can also be stocks of companies with robust growth potential. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we will place Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) against each other to pick the most compelling large-cap stock.
Roblox (RBLX) Soars 11.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Roblox (RBLX) shares ended the last trading session 11.8% higher at $37.12. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 22.1% gain over the past four weeks. Shares of Roblox jumped after the company reported...
EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $35.19, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Little Movement Seen For Malaysia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after ending the three-day winning streak in which it had added almost 10 points or 0.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,500-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Wednesday.
Tesla Could Rally 50% After Musk Names Twitter CEO
Analysts downgraded Tesla's (TSLA) stock last week following its decision to cut vehicle prices, arguing that the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s profits will suffer as a result. But investors may take solace on one soon-to-be-expected catalyst: CEO Elon Musks’s appointment of Twitter’s new boss - an event that could trigger a ‘relief rally’ of significant scale, analyst Dan Ives said, adding he hopes the announcement will come before the firm reports its 2022 financial results on January 25.
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:. Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY: This integrated telecommunication services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days. Deutsche Telekom AG Price and...
Pick Either Johnson & Johnson Stock Or Its Peer – Both May Offer Similar Returns
We believe that pharmaceutical giants Johnson & Johnson stock (NYSE: JNJ) and Merck stock (NYSE: MRK) will likely offer similar returns over the next three years. Both companies are trading at a similar valuation of around 5.0x trailing revenues. If we look at stock returns, Merck, with a stellar 37% rise in the last twelve months, has fared far better than J&J, up just 3%, and both have outperformed the broader S&P 500 index, down 15%. There is more to the comparison, and in the sections below, we discuss the possible returns for JNJ and MRK in the next three years. We compare a slew of factors, such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation, in an interactive dashboard analysis of Johnson & Johnson vs. Merck: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below.
Buy 5 High-Yielding U.S. Bigwigs to Enhance Your Portfolio
U.S. stocks markets have gathered pace after some volatility at the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes have recorded two consecutive weeks of gains. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hopes that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
GLW Dividend Yield Pushes Past 3%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.08), with the stock changing hands as low as $35.98 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
9 Best Commodity ETFs to Buy Now
Expenses: 0.81%, or $81 annually for every $10,000 invested. The United States Oil Fund (USO, $70.54) is an exchange-traded product that is designed to reflect the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil. USO gives regular folks an easy way to gain exposure to this key energy commodity. Over the past year, USO has delivered an impressive 17% gain.
Diamondback Energy (FANG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Diamondback Energy (FANG) closed at $145.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%. Coming into today, shares of the energy exploration and production...
Why Canaan Stock Blasted 5% Higher Today
Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), one of the small universe of companies that sprang up to mine Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), is a direct beneficiary of that cryptocurrency's rise over the past few days. On Monday, thanks to the general sustained bullishness on Bitcoin and other top coins, Canaan's stock closed just over 5% higher.
Strength Seen in Vital Farms (VITL): Can Its 6.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Vital Farms (VITL) shares rallied 6.8% in the last trading session to close at $17.40. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.4% gain over the past four weeks. Vital Farms...
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, MasterCard (MA) closed at $375, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the processor...
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed at $10.04, marking a +1.52% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%. Coming into today, shares of...
Hong Kong Stock Market May Extend Tuesday's Losses
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday ended the four-day winning streak in which it had soared more than 410 points or 1.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 21,575-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Wednesday. The global forecast for...
Seagate Technology Holdings (STX) Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.8), with the stock changing hands as low as $55.87 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Comerica (CMA) Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.72), with the stock changing hands as low as $67.21 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
