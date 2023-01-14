49ers convert Seahawks turnover into Elijah Mitchell touchdown reception
The San Francisco 49ers have regained control of their NFC Wild-Card game with the Seattle Seahawks.
The Niners scored the first 15 points of the second half to grab a 31-17 lead.
After a long drive to regain the lead, Charles Omenihu stripped Geno Smith.
Nick Bosa recovered.
The Seahawks could not afford a turnover and this one came at the worst possible time.
Brock Purdy led a 7-play, 70-yard drive that finished with the rookie QB finding a wide-open Elijah Mitchell for a 7-yard touchdown.
The Niners went for two and Purdy connected with George Kittle and suddenly the gap was 31-17 early in the fourth quarter.
