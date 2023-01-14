Read full article on original website
westernherald.com
Riders of all levels come together in WMU’s equestrian team
Western Michigan University’s equestrian team welcomes old and new riders alike. It is a no-cut team where riders are met where they are to help all members learn and improve upon their current skills. Biomedical sciences major Talisa Mendoza began riding horses relatively recently. Near the onset of the...
westernherald.com
WMU hosts discussion on the effects of environmental racism
As part of its Martin Luther King Jr. Day teach-in, WMU hosted a discussion about the effects of environmental racism Jan 16. During the event, professors Dr. Cybelle Shattuck, Dr. Allen Webb and the director of the Office for Sustainability Jeff Spoelstra all gave short talks on the topic. Environmental...
