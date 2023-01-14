ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brock Purdy connects with Deebo Samuel on 74-yard TD pass

By Barry Werner
The fans at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday probably are starting to think about who the San Francisco 49ers’ Divisional round foe is.

Brock Purdy threw his third TD pass of the game. This one went to Deebo Samuel, who turned it into a 74-yard scoring play.

The team that trailed 17-16 at the break was ahead 38-16, having scored 22 straight points.

Purdy had plenty of reason to pound his chest. He had thrown for more than 300 yards — the game had 10 minutes left — and rushed for a touchdown.

This guy was the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft?

Amazing.

