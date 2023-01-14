Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/17): Red Oak, D-S win in H10, Wayne upsets SE Warren, King reaches 1K
(KMAland) -- Red Oak & D-S had big wins in the H10, East Mills & Stanton won in the CCT, Underwood held off Riverside, Wayne upset SEW, Mason King reached 1K for WH, Moravia down ACA, Auburn beat FCSH & more from KMAland boys hoops on Tuesday. Check out the...
kmaland.com
Weather prompts changes to Corner Conference Tournament schedule
(Tabor) -- Wednesday's Corner Conference Girls Basketball Tournament games have been postponed. The postponement of Wednesday's games between Stanton/Sidney and Fremont-Mills/East Mills will now take place on Thursday at Fremont-Mills, along with the boys semifinal games that were originally slated to take place in Malvern. The schedule will go as follows:
kmaland.com
Central Decatur shakes off slow to start, pulls away from Bedford
(Leon) -- The Central Decatur girls trailed after one quarter but used a 23-7 second quarter to post a 53-36 win over Bedford in Pride of Iowa Conference action Tuesday night. "We had a good second quarter," Coach Calieb Kistler said. "We started moving the ball and finding a rhythm on the offensive side. We've prided ourselves on defense, but we have to get stronger on the defensive side."
kmaland.com
Martin Blog (1/18): Where would/should Shenandoah go?
(KMAland) -- Day 18 & Blog 18 of 2023. Last Wednesday, I blogged and opined that it was time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Thank you to those of you that read, shared, commented, reached out and on and on. I saw/heard a lot of thoughts, ideas and feedback. I also saw/heard some with a consistent question: Where will they go?
kmaland.com
Bill Hall, 87, of Ravenwood, MO
Location:Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood, MO. Memorials:Ravenwood Christian Church, or the Isadora Cemetery Assn. Cemetery:Isadora Cemetery, Isadora, MO, at a later date. Notes:Bill passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the KU Medical Center, www.bramfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Nebraska City sports complex plan moves forward
(Nebraska City) -- After a two-week delay, Nebraska City's commissioners have given their blessing to the city's ambitious sports complex project. By unanimous vote Monday evening, the city council approved the complex's master and proposed phases. Approval of the proposed contract with JEO Consulting for engineering the complex's first phase was originally scheduled for the council's first meeting January 3rd. But, the commissioners tabled action after Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette discovered they had yet to okay the project's actual concept. Plans call for building the complex on a 29-acre site at 1419 North 19th Street. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Bequette says the project includes some much-needed soccer fields, among other things.
kmaland.com
Wintry mix arrives in KMAland
(Valley) -- There's no question that KMAland is under the gun in terms of wintry weather the next several hours. The National Weather Service in Valley says a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for Montgomery, Fremont, and Page in southwest Iowa, and Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska. A winter storm warning, meanwhile, is in effect for that same time period for Mills, Pottawattamie, Cass, Harrison and Shelby counties in western Iowa and Otoe and Cass counties in southeast Nebraska. The weather service in Johnston has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of south central Iowa until 9 a.m. Thursday for Adams, Union, Clarke, Taylor, Ringgold, Decatur, Adair and Madison counties.
kmaland.com
Louise Barry, 102 of Shenandoah
Louise passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Treynor's Currin picks Nebraska Wesleyan for next stop
(Treynor) -- Treynor senior Brooklynn Currin is set to continue her golfing career at the next level with Nebraska Wesleyan. Currin, who joined Monday morning’s Upon Further Review, says she had a connection to the school. “I have a great swing coach, Ryan Norman,” Currin told KMA Sports, “and...
kmaland.com
Arthur "Tom" Brodersen, 88, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:Directed to the Shenandoah First Presbyterian Church. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery Shenandoah, Iowa, At A Later Date. Notes:Tom passed away on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances...
kmaland.com
Sidney's Thompson to continue softball career at SWCC
(Sidney) -- An opportunity too good to pass up for Sidney senior Sadie Thompson is also one she's excited to have in front of her. Thompson will continue her softball career at Southwestern Community College. "I'm super grateful for this opportunity," Thompson said. "It came along, and I decided to...
farmerpublishing.com
Atchison County volunteers are once again building mobility carts for those in need
Glenn Rolf stands next to a completed PET (Personal Energy Transportation) mobility cart that allows men, women, and children (who can no longer walk) in third world countries to move around. Glenn has enlisted the help of the Tarkio Tech welding students to build hand brakes for the mobility carts.
kmaland.com
Kathy Dye, 67, Maitland, Missouri
Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri. Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri.
Two Missouri boys hospitalized after ATV overturns
GENTRY COUNTY—Two Missouri boys were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Monday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Polaris Ranger driven by a 13-year-old Albany boy was northbound on Isaac Miller Trail one half mile south of Albany. The driver lost control of...
kmaland.com
Cheryl Jones, 40, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: in lieu of flowers to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Kathryn Marie (Morehouse) Paulsen, 71, previously from Hopkins, MO
Visitation Location:First Christian Church in Hopkins, MO. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 11, 2023. Funeral Home:Church and Chapel Funeral Home in New Berlin, WI.
kmaland.com
Fremont County board hears update on carbon pipeline project, airs safety concerns
(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials received an update on a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline and discussed related safety concerns. Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from representatives with Summit Carbon Solutions -- whose Midwest Express CO2 pipeline is proposed to run through 3.9 miles of the county hooking up to Green Plains, Shenandoah. The ethanol plant is one of 12 in the state expected to be served by the pipeline spanning much of western Iowa. As they've begun to look into potential drainage district crossings, Summit Representative Riley Gibson says the pipeline would likely cut through the Johnson Run District, which runs through Shenandoah and drains into the East Nishnabotna River.
kmaland.com
Eldred R. Reinert, 88 of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, January 21, 2023. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. Memorials:Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 2nd St. Glenwood, IA 51534. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
kmaland.com
Nodaway County wreck injures 2
(Graham) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred roughly five miles east of Graham on Route A shortly before 6:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2022 Buick Enclave, driven by 72-year-old Billy Brookshier of Graham, attempted to turn into a private drive south of Route A and turned into the path of a 2012 Ford Fusion, driven by 30-year-old Barton Oberhauser of Hopkins. The Patrol says Oberhauser's vehicle struck the right rear of Brookshier's and came to rest in the westbound lane of Route A facing west. Meanwhile, Brookshier's vehicle came to rest south of Route A facing northeast.
kmaland.com
Maryville council backs placing marijuana sales tax on April ballot
(Maryville) -- Maryville city officials seek to increase revenues when recreational marijuana becomes available. During its latest regular meeting, the Maryville City Council approved an ordinance including a 3% sales tax on adult-use marijuana within the city, which will appear on the April 4th municipal election ballot. City Manager Greg McDanel tells KMA News the move comes after Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 in November, which made recreational marijuana legal as of December 8. McDanel says Maryville certainly isn't alone in adjusting to the new regulations.
Comments / 0