ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin visits teammates

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GzVI_0kF8kMMl00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Damar Hamlin on Saturday visited his Buffalo Bills teammates for the first time since he was released from the hospital.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano posted a picture on Instagram showing a smiling Hamlin next to a teammate.

It's been two seeks since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

The 24-year-old safety was released from Buffalo General Medical Center on Wednesday .

READ MORE: Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital 9 days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game

Hamlin continues what doctors have referred to as "a remarkable recovery" since his heart stopped after being hit squarely in the chest by Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of a since-canceled game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

Hamlin spent his first two days at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center under sedation and breathing through a ventilator. Upon being awakened, Hamlin showed no signs of neurological damage and within four days of his arrival was breathing on his own as well as walking and talking.

He first interacted with his teammates on Jan. 6, when Hamlin appeared by videoconference from his hospital room. He exchanged hand messages, flexed his muscles and spoke to them by saying, "Love you boys."

READ MORE: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

Hamlin live-tweeted while watching the Bills 35-23 season-closing win over New England on Sunday, and a day later was released from the Cincinnati hospital and transferred to Buffalo. He is now continuing his rehabilitation with the Bills.

As Hamlin's recovery progressed, the Bills and the NFL's messaging switched from "Prayers for Damar 3" to "Love for Damar 3" by last weekend, when the entire league honored Hamlin, who wears No. 3.

Hamlin's recovery has uplifted the Bills, who were stunned and teary eyed upon watching medical personal revive their teammate.

The Bills on Wednesday were cautious on when they'd get a chance to meet with Hamlin in person, saying it was dependent on the player regaining his strength.

READ MORE: Damar Hamlin transferred to Buffalo hospital a week after Buffalo Bills safety suffered on-field cardiac arrest in Cincinnati

"Just making sure he's taking it slow, and obviously trying to get back to being himself," quarterback Josh Allen said. "So we'll take all the time that we need. But I hope he knows the guys are ready to see him."

In the days that followed his collapse, $8.6 million in GoFundMe donations poured into Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser , which will be used to support young people through education and sports.

Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh exurb of McKee's Rock, also will use proceeds from the sale of new T-shirts, emblazoned with "Did We Win?" along with his hands in the shape of a heart, to raise money for the trauma center in Cincinnati that initially treated him.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were convinced that Tom Brady's emotional press conference was a goodbye to the Bucs

When Tom Brady came out of retirement after 41 days last year, he almost certainly did not envision his season ending like how it did on Monday night. Brady took the first losing season of his career and narrowly won the division thanks to the rest of the NFC South being terrible. But with a chance to stun the Cowboys in a home playoff game, the Bucs looked like the team they had been all season in a 31-14 loss.
TAMPA, FL
News 4 Buffalo

“Always got a smile on his face”: Employees, patrons of Damar Hamlin’s favorite area restaurant keep up with his recovery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — One local bar and restaurant, where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is a regular customer, has been keeping up with the player’s progress. The staff at the Big Tree Inn in Orchard Park described Damar Hamlin as humble, down to earth, always having a smile on his face and someone […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Terrified Man Gets Home, Finds Kid in Trunk After Buffalo Bills Game

A couple of friends found a kid in their trunk after their hour-long trip home from the Bills game to Amherst. Well, you can't make this stuff up. A couple of friends were at the Buffalo Bills game yesterday. The Bills win. They leave and drive from Orchard Park all the way home to Amherst. It takes them about an hour.
BUFFALO, NY
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
NEWS10 ABC

26 Shirts raises record-breaking amount for Hamlin design

After 26 Shirts released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design earlier this month following Hamlin's injury, the company says that it has now raised more money with that design than any other product they have sold. It has raised more than $102,000 for Hamlin's charity, Chasing M's, having sold more than 12,750 items with the design according to company founder Del Reid. He said that it is an all hands on deck operation, with friends and family helping out to send items across the country
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Feeling Bad For Tom Brady, Gisele

The off-the-field hits keep coming for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Earlier this month, reports showed that Brady and Gisele are likely to get nothing from the disastrous FTX collapse. Brady and Gisele were reportedly major shareholders in the operation. "Billionaire New England Patriots owner ...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Look: Sean McDermott Has Another Positive Update on Damar Hamlin

Another encouraging update about Damar Hamlin has reached the Buffalo Bills facility. It's Hamlin himself. Bills coach Sean McDermott said that the safety has been in the building nearly every day recently, since making his return to the team facility on Saturday. Hamlin's frequent visits with the ...
CBS Minnesota

Vikings' O'Connell still evaluating defense, Donatell status

EAGAN, Minn. -- Kevin O'Connell enjoyed a strong debut as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, with a record-setting wide receiver, a productive offense and a division title."The feeling that we were all in this together pulling in the same direction and with a goal that is of the highest proportions, it's special for me," O'Connell said. "My ability to thrive in my role, I feel even better about that today than I did on day one."His second season will bring a new set of challenges, starting with a resurrection of the defense.O'Connell said Wednesday he has not yet finalized the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Has Message For Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners, was repping Damar Hamlin during her second-round win at the Australian Open. The world No. 3 was spotted with Hamlin's No. 3 on her shorts as she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets. "I definitely wanted to do something," Pegula said ...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Wild sign Matt Boldy to $49 million, 7-year contract extension

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension.General manager Bill Guerin announced the deal Monday. Boldy will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029-30 on the deal that kicks in next season.Boldy was set to become a restricted free agent this summer. Minnesota paid up to extend him before he reached the 100-game mark in the NHL.The 21-year-old from Milford, Massachusetts, has 68 points in 89 regular-season games, including 29 points in 42 games this year. He scored one goal in Minnesota's playoff series last spring.Boldy is the latest young player to cash in early off his entry-level contract after the likes of Buffalo's Tage Thompson, New Jersey's Jack Hughes and Dallas' Jason Robertson.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
115K+
Followers
27K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy