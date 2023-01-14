ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

delawarebusinessnow.com

Stanton’s First State Plaza shopping center sold

Parkway Gravel, Inc., New Castle, purchased First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike in Stanton. Parkway is the commercial real estate arm of Delaware heavy-highway and paving contractor Greggo & Ferrara. The company was the developer of an industrial site in the New Castle area and is developing a warehouse...
STANTON, DE
Shore News Network

Family displaced after Tuesday night fire in Gloucester Township

Gloucester Township, NJ – A family has been displaced after a fire damaged their home Tuesday evening. At around 5:42 pm, members of the Gloucester Township Police Department and Fire Department responded to the home on Locust Lane in the Blackwood section of the township. Upon their arrival, the house was engulfed in fire, and first responders cleared neighboring homes and made sure nobody was still in the burning structure The family, which was home at the time of the fire, was displaced as a result of the damage. At this time, the fire does not appear suspicious and will The post Family displaced after Tuesday night fire in Gloucester Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

$1.35M Settlement Paves Way For Jewish High School In Ocean County: Report

Jackson Township's zoning board has settled a $1.35 million lawsuit, allowing construction of an Orthodox Jewish high school, NJ Advance Media reports. The settlement is a decade in the making as, Congregation Oros Bais Yaakov in 2013 filed an application with the township's zoning board seeking a variance and final site-plan approval for an all-girls school, the outlet said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Traffic Alert: US-30 shutdown into Atlantic City due to motor vehicle crash

ABSECON, NJ – The Absecon Police Department has announced the closure of US Route 30 Eastbound into Atlantic City. As of 12:30 pm, all eastbound lanes are closed due to a motor vehicle crash. Police are advising drivers find alternate routes. The department did not release any further information regarding the incident. The post Traffic Alert: US-30 shutdown into Atlantic City due to motor vehicle crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
ABSECON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Township gives thanks to Inspira

We are grateful to have Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill as a partner and sponsor for Mullica Hill Christmas Lights on Main and many other community events. Looking back on 2022, it is clear that their commitment extends across all of South Jersey. Thank you to CEO Amy Beaulieu Mansue and the Inspira team for being an active member and giving back to our community.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bordentown Township Police Searching for Missing and Endangered Male

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ — The Bordentown Township Police Department (BTPD) is searching for a male who is believed to be missing and endangered. On Wednesday, January 18 at approximately 9:37AM, the BTPD sent an e-mail out via the Nixle system alerting residents about "ongoing police activity in the wooded area behind the Hillcrest Apartments in Bordentown Township." The Hillcrest Apartments are located off of Hilltop Drive.  Police say they are looking for a white male who is about 6 foot 2 inches tall and is wearing khaki shorts, a Philadelphia Eagles hat, a black sweatshirt and DC sneakers and is carrying a black backpack. The man is believed to be missing and endangered.  Anyone who sees someone in the Bordentown area fitting the above description is asked to immediately contact the Bordentown Township Police Department at (609) 298-4300 or call 9-1-1. 
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ Spotlight

As bank branches close in Ocean County, officials fear risks to seniors

Does elimination of teller positions leave people vulnerable to scams, fraud?. It just got a lot harder to find a bank in Ocean County after one-third of the county’s bank branches have closed. Joseph Vicari, county commissioner, says the trend is particularly concerning because the community is home to close to 200,000 seniors, many of whom suffer from mobility issues, visual impairments and cognitive deficiency.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Kirkwood Highway Raid Near Elsmere Nets 22 Arrests

Delaware State Police have arrested 22 suspects involved in marijuana sales from a residence in the Wilmington area. Officials said the Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Northern Drug Unit have concluded a six-month investigation into illegal “Pop-Up” marijuana sale events occurring throughout New Castle County. On January 12, 2023, detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. During the execution of the search warrant, 22 defendants were located within the establishment and taken into custody without incident. Also located during the execution of the search warrant was approximately 86.1 pounds of marijuana, edibles, and THC related items, 1.6 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 60 Oxycodone and Alprazolam prescription pills, $9,200 in suspected drug proceeds, 3 firearms one of which was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania State Police, and 1 bullet proof vest according to police.
WILMINGTON, DE

