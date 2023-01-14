Read full article on original website
Related
Catholic Church plans to sell 31 acres of N.J. ‘pristine forest’ over objections of neighbors
The Catholic Church is slated to sell acres of woods in Ocean County to a developer, but plans to build dozens of homes on the site have yet to be approved by local officials as some community members are speaking out against the deal. The Church of the Visitation and...
3 warehouses planned for former South Jersey business center property
Nearly 48 acres of land, located at what was formerly known as the Salem Business Center, will be the future home to three warehouse buildings, according to a release last week put out by the Carneys Point property’s new owners, D2 Collins LLC of Philadelphia. The seller, the Delaware...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Stanton’s First State Plaza shopping center sold
Parkway Gravel, Inc., New Castle, purchased First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike in Stanton. Parkway is the commercial real estate arm of Delaware heavy-highway and paving contractor Greggo & Ferrara. The company was the developer of an industrial site in the New Castle area and is developing a warehouse...
Family displaced after Tuesday night fire in Gloucester Township
Gloucester Township, NJ – A family has been displaced after a fire damaged their home Tuesday evening. At around 5:42 pm, members of the Gloucester Township Police Department and Fire Department responded to the home on Locust Lane in the Blackwood section of the township. Upon their arrival, the house was engulfed in fire, and first responders cleared neighboring homes and made sure nobody was still in the burning structure The family, which was home at the time of the fire, was displaced as a result of the damage. At this time, the fire does not appear suspicious and will The post Family displaced after Tuesday night fire in Gloucester Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
$1.35M Settlement Paves Way For Jewish High School In Ocean County: Report
Jackson Township's zoning board has settled a $1.35 million lawsuit, allowing construction of an Orthodox Jewish high school, NJ Advance Media reports. The settlement is a decade in the making as, Congregation Oros Bais Yaakov in 2013 filed an application with the township's zoning board seeking a variance and final site-plan approval for an all-girls school, the outlet said.
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, local activists say. A new grant could help save it.
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the Civil Rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin, with...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Bucks County Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
As Bucks County approaches a one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a reminder of last year’s coyote sightings. The purpose of this was to let local...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Traffic Alert: US-30 shutdown into Atlantic City due to motor vehicle crash
ABSECON, NJ – The Absecon Police Department has announced the closure of US Route 30 Eastbound into Atlantic City. As of 12:30 pm, all eastbound lanes are closed due to a motor vehicle crash. Police are advising drivers find alternate routes. The department did not release any further information regarding the incident. The post Traffic Alert: US-30 shutdown into Atlantic City due to motor vehicle crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Absolute Best Donuts in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties NJ
A donut and coffee, a fan favorite for sure and we have both here in New Jersey for folks to enjoy. I do drink coffee every day but I don't do donuts every day, but I do enjoy a good donut. In an article from NorthJersey.Com, They broke down the...
Wanted Man From Mays Landing, NJ, Indicted for Egg Harbor Twp. Murder
Prosecutors say a man from Mays Landing, who continues to be on the run, has been indicted in connection to a homicide in Egg Harbor Township this past summer. 38-year-old Isaiah Toulson is facing murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a. weapon for...
thesunpapers.com
Township gives thanks to Inspira
We are grateful to have Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill as a partner and sponsor for Mullica Hill Christmas Lights on Main and many other community events. Looking back on 2022, it is clear that their commitment extends across all of South Jersey. Thank you to CEO Amy Beaulieu Mansue and the Inspira team for being an active member and giving back to our community.
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
Bordentown Township Police Searching for Missing and Endangered Male
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ — The Bordentown Township Police Department (BTPD) is searching for a male who is believed to be missing and endangered. On Wednesday, January 18 at approximately 9:37AM, the BTPD sent an e-mail out via the Nixle system alerting residents about "ongoing police activity in the wooded area behind the Hillcrest Apartments in Bordentown Township." The Hillcrest Apartments are located off of Hilltop Drive. Police say they are looking for a white male who is about 6 foot 2 inches tall and is wearing khaki shorts, a Philadelphia Eagles hat, a black sweatshirt and DC sneakers and is carrying a black backpack. The man is believed to be missing and endangered. Anyone who sees someone in the Bordentown area fitting the above description is asked to immediately contact the Bordentown Township Police Department at (609) 298-4300 or call 9-1-1.
As bank branches close in Ocean County, officials fear risks to seniors
Does elimination of teller positions leave people vulnerable to scams, fraud?. It just got a lot harder to find a bank in Ocean County after one-third of the county’s bank branches have closed. Joseph Vicari, county commissioner, says the trend is particularly concerning because the community is home to close to 200,000 seniors, many of whom suffer from mobility issues, visual impairments and cognitive deficiency.
Fire destroys home in Willingboro, New Jersey
The fire became so intense, firefighters had to retreat from the building.
Do You Know Why Certain People Call South Jersey Beaches “The Shore?”
I'm a South Jersey girl, don't get me wrong. But, I grew up in Gloucester County. Some people from Atlantic and Cape May counties have literally yelled at me and said that Gloucester County's not "South Jersey". I told them to get a map. It is South Jersey, it's just...
southjerseyobserver.com
Boro of Westville to Hold Public Land Auction on Jan. 23; Starting Bid is $88,000
On January 23, 2023 at 6:00 pm, the Borough of Westville will offer for public sale a parcel of Borough-owned property. The land is not needed for public purposes and is located at 128 Crown Point Road. Pursuant to Resolution R-144-2022 that was adopted November 22, 2022, the Borough of...
Evesham, NJ, Police: Son Beat His 75-year-old Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say a 43-year-old man is facing charges after he beat his mother with a landscaping rock, critically injuring her. The incident happened Monday at a home on Woodlake Drive in Marlton. At the scene, officers with the Evesham Township Police Department located an unconscious 75-year-old woman...
firststateupdate.com
Kirkwood Highway Raid Near Elsmere Nets 22 Arrests
Delaware State Police have arrested 22 suspects involved in marijuana sales from a residence in the Wilmington area. Officials said the Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Northern Drug Unit have concluded a six-month investigation into illegal “Pop-Up” marijuana sale events occurring throughout New Castle County. On January 12, 2023, detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. During the execution of the search warrant, 22 defendants were located within the establishment and taken into custody without incident. Also located during the execution of the search warrant was approximately 86.1 pounds of marijuana, edibles, and THC related items, 1.6 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 60 Oxycodone and Alprazolam prescription pills, $9,200 in suspected drug proceeds, 3 firearms one of which was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania State Police, and 1 bullet proof vest according to police.
Comments / 2