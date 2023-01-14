Records: UNT 14-4, 5-2 Conference USA; FIU 8-9, 2-4 Conference USA. Last game: Florida Atlantic 66, UNT 62; Western Kentucky 70, FIU 59. PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored 13 points after hitting all but one of his four attempts from 3-point range in UNT’s loss to FAU. The senior has been hot from deep of late, going 5 of 8 from beyond the arc in UNT’s last two games. He is averaging 11.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

DENTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO