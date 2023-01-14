Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
La Parisienne Bistro & Bar to open in The Star at Frisco this Spring 2023Steven DoyleFrisco, TX
inforney.com
North Texas softball team taking milestone of breaking into Top 25 in stride
North Texas coach Rodney DeLong had a message for his players this week shortly after the program reached a milestone. UNT had never been nationally ranked before checking in at No. 24 in D1Softball’s Preseason Top 25. The Mean Green landed in the poll after earning an NCAA regional...
inforney.com
North Texas basketball matchup breakdown: UNT at Florida International
Records: UNT 14-4, 5-2 Conference USA; FIU 8-9, 2-4 Conference USA. Last game: Florida Atlantic 66, UNT 62; Western Kentucky 70, FIU 59. PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored 13 points after hitting all but one of his four attempts from 3-point range in UNT’s loss to FAU. The senior has been hot from deep of late, going 5 of 8 from beyond the arc in UNT’s last two games. He is averaging 11.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
inforney.com
North Texas softball team cracks national Top 25 poll
North Texas has accomplished quite a bit over the course of Rodney DeLong’s four seasons guiding the program. UNT has won multiple Conference USA championships and set a program record for wins in a season at 38. The Mean Green’s list of milestones under DeLong got a little longer Tuesday, when D1Softball released its preseason poll.
inforney.com
North Texas defensive back DeShawn Gaddie enters transfer portal
DeShawn Gaddie came to North Texas as one of the Mean Green’s top-rated recruits of the last few years in 2019. The former Arlington Lamar standout announced Monday that he is entering the transfer portal after capitalizing on his talent and developing into one of the Mean Green’s top players.
inforney.com
Soccer: Brook Hill topples Dallas Christian
MESQUITE — The Brook Hill Guard stayed unbeaten in TAPPS Division III District 2 with an 8-1 win over the Dallas Christian Chargers on Tuesday. Alejandro Martinez, Marlon Rataj and Leonardo Pereira each scored two goals for Brook Hill (10-1-1, 4-0). Jesus Jimenez and Joash Kondru each scored added goals.
inforney.com
UNT among Texas schools blocking students from using TikTok on campus Wi-Fi
Texas universities are blocking access to TikTok across all devices connected to the campus’ networks to “eliminate the cybersecurity risks.”. Officials at the University of North Texas as well as University of Texas schools in Austin, Dallas, Arlington and Tyler said the popular app can’t be used on campus Wi-Fi networks to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive.
inforney.com
Construction industry outlook up for 2023, but what about in Denton?
After a difficult few years for the construction industry, contractors across the country are feeling hopeful about 2023 thanks in part to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, a new report from the Associated General Contractors of America finds. While expectations for private sector projects are down, contractors have high hopes for...
inforney.com
Rates, prices and inventory will determine fate of Denton’s housing market in 2023
Denton’s housing market starts the year on new footing and with another opportunity to absorb higher interest rates. Home sales finished 2022 continuing the downward trend. December sales were down 19% year-over-year. A large round of year-end discounting by local home builders helped push pending sales to basically flat from a year ago.
