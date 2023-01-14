Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-89 in Williston
WILLISTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Williston today. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 8:30 a.m. According to the report, Keagan Livingston, 28, of South Burlington, was traveling north on I-89 before hitting Ian Wiltshire, 36, of St. Albans City, head-on.
WCAX
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they have identified the body of a Hartford woman found at the local recycling-processing center Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say the woman is from Hartford but they are not releasing her name until the family is notified.
newportdispatch.com
Rollover crash in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 67-year-old woman was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Williamstown on Sunday. The single-vehicle crash took place on South Hill Road at around 8:45 p.m. Police say that the driver, Laura Hernandez, of Williamstown, fled the scene in another vehicle. The vehicle was...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on US Route 302 in Newbury
NEWBURY — A 40-year-old man from Groton was arrested for DUI refusal following a crash in Newbury yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 302 at around 8:05 p.m. According to the report, the Michael Nahmias was traveling west on Route 302 before crossing the centerline, leaving...
Dog missing, owner in hospital after head-on collision
Traffic was blocked for two hours on Route 4 in Killington due to a head-on collision after a car collided with a tractor trailer around 4:30 p.m.on Jan. 13. Police said Joseph Ceccacci of Killington was traveling west on Route in the passing lane near Winterberry Road in a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup. Witnesses report they observed Ceccacci’s vehicle go into a spin and contact a tractor trailer that was travelling east down the hill.
Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say
VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
WCAX
Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery
"Just a proud moment as a coach": Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners.
VSP: Drunk Rutland man does 120 mph, crashes
A 54-year-old Rutland man was arrested early Sunday morning after a crash in West Rutland.
wamc.org
Vermont transportation officials hold meeting on new type of highway interchange set to be built in Winooski
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is about to begin construction on a highway interchange project. The Diverging Diamond Interchange at the Winooski exit north of Burlington will be the first of its kind in the state. First planned in 2012, a new type of highway interchange at Exit 16 in...
WCAX
South Hero car crash leaves trail of debris
South Hero, Vt. (WCAX) - A two-car crash in South Hero Saturday left a trail of debris,. According to The Islander newspaper, the crash happened on Route 2 at the intersection near Lavigne and Sunset View Roads. The driver was seen knocking down trees and shedding car parts for about...
Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford
A woman was found dead at a Casella recycling processing center in Hartford on Tuesday, according to the Hartford Police Department. The Vermont State Police are assisting the local agency with an investigation, Hartford police said, calling the death an apparent “isolated incident” that poses “no risk to the community.” Jeff Weld, director of communications […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol
BRISTOL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bristol yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 116 and River Road at around 6:00 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Marsh, 46, of Swanton, was traveling north on Vermont Route 116 and entered a curve in the road at an excessive speed.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on warrant in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Lyndonville on January 17. Police say they observed Jasmine Lund, of Lyndonville, standing outside on Main Street at around 3:30 p.m. Officer Harris said he knew Lund to have and active warrant. The warrant is out of Essex...
WCAX
Colchester family displaced by fire
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester family is in a hotel after a fire damaged their home Monday afternoon. It happened on Liberty Lane. Firefighters ays the smoke alarm went off alerting the family to a fire in an upstairs bedroom. Everyone got out ok but that bedroom was destroyed.
mynbc5.com
Fire officials call hardware store fire a 'devastating loss' to the town.
CASTLETON, Vt. — A hardware store in Castleton was destroyed in a fire over the weekend. This happened on Sunday morning at the Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. Huge flames can be seen billowing from the building as crews worked for at least six hours to put the large fire out. At last check, local fire officials are calling it a devastating loss to the town.
newportdispatch.com
Driver seriously injured during crash in Killington
KILLINGTON — A man was seriously injured during a crash in Killington on Friday. Authorities were notified of a head-on collision on US Route 4, in the area of Winterberry Road, at around 4:30 p.m. According to the report, Joseph Ceccacci, of Killington, was traveling west on US Route...
newportdispatch.com
Plainfield teen cited for leaving scene of crash with injuries
MARSHFIELD — A 18-year-old from Plainfield was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Marshfield early Saturday morning. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Route 2 at around 3:20 a.m. Police say all occupants had left the scene when they arrived. The passengers were...
WCAX
2 of 5 suspects arraigned in St. Johnsbury murder
Experts share tips to avoid being a victim of logging theft. Vermont isn't facing a shortage of trees, but the heavily regulated timber industry isn't immune to some bad actors.
mynbc5.com
Suspects arrested in St. Johnsbury homicide
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police arrested four people in connection with a deadly shooting last month in St. Johnsbury. Isreal Jimenez Lugo was shot in his apartment on Hastings Street in the overnight hours between Dec. 13-14. Police discovered his body during a welfare check on the Dec. 14. The death of the 49-year-old was ruled a homicide the next day.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near Seward Road, at around 4:15 p.m. According to the report, Dominique Golliot, 68, of Brandon, was headed south on US Route 7, and Bryan LaCross, 30, of Rutland, was traveling north on US Route 7, prior to the crash.
