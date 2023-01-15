ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati holds on late, beats SMU 54-52

By By The Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

DALLAS (AP) — Landers Nolley II knocked down a 3-pointer with three-and-a-half minutes to play and it proved to be the game-winner as Cincinnati held on for a 54-52 win over SMU on Saturday.

The Bearcats held a 54-49 lead but did not score again in the game and the Mustangs managed just a Stefan Todorovic 3 with 1:26 remaining.

Nolly finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Bearcats (13-6, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Mika Adams-Woods added 16 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had four steals. Viktor Lakhin shot 3 of 9 from the field to finish with six points.

Zach Nutall led the way for the Mustangs (6-12, 1-4) with 13 points and three steals. Zhruic Phelps added 11 points and five steals for SMU. Efe Odigie also had 10 points.

Adams-Woods put up 10 points in the first half for Cincinnati, who led 29-27 at the break. Cincinnati used an 8-0 second-half run come back from a one-point deficit and take the lead at 37-30 with 17:25 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Nolley scored eight second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Cincinnati visits South Florida and SMU visits Tulsa.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

