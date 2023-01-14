Read full article on original website
Hedge funds that punted early on China recovery reaped the rewards
Hong Kong, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Hedge funds that bet on a swift shift in the country's zero-COVID and regulatory policies in late 2022 while the stock market was tumbling and political uncertainty was intense were rewarded handsomely, according to sources and fund documents.
Investor Optimism Declines As Nasdaq Snaps 7-Day Win Streak
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a drop in the market sentiment. The Nasdaq Composite snapped a seven-day win streak on Wednesday as investors digested the retail sales data, which showed a decline of 1.1% month-over-month for December, higher than market expectations of a 1% drop. Producer prices for final demand in the US fell 0.5% month-over-month in December.
Davos 2023-Uber not planning any company-wide layoffs -CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in Davos on Thursday that he was not currently planning any company-wide layoffs. The rideshare and delivery company has worked to cut costs for months, early enough relative to others that a memo the CEO wrote on this tougher stance "landed a bit like a lead balloon initially," Khosrowshahi said at a Wall Street Journal event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.
Bankinter's Q4 net profit rises 58%, 2022 profit reaches target a year early
MADRID, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter (BKT.MC) said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 58% from the same period in 2021 as its financial margins widened thanks to higher interest rates and its overall loan portfolio expanded.
