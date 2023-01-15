ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Why Sunnei Is Tweaking Its Business Model

MILAN — “The year of balance” is what Simone Rizzo expects in 2023 for Sunnei, the hip Italian brand he launched with Loris Messina almost a decade ago. Since Vanguards Group took a majority stake in the company in September 2020, the duo has been gradually scaling up the business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy