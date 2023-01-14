Photos: LSU basketball embarrassed on the road against Alabama

The Tigers were never in it on Saturday afternoon against No. 4 Alabama. As one of the hottest teams in the country, the Crimson Tide made quick work of LSU in a 106-66 win that marked its biggest ever in SEC play.

The Tigers were a mess offensively in this game, falling in a 59-22 hole at the half that it never came close to emerging from. It also didn’t help that true freshman Brandon Miller was fantastic in this game, scoring 31 points in a performance in which he was absolutely automatic from downtown.

With the loss, the Tigers have now dropped four-straight games and sit at 1-4 in SEC with upcoming contests against ranked opponents in Auburn, Tennessee and Arkansas. Here were the photos from Saturday’s loss.