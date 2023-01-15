ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow

By JOHN ANTCZAK
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MO3fT_0kF8eR2600

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous.

Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said.

More than 68,000 utility customers were without electricity Saturday morning, a number that was cut by more than half during the afternoon, according to poweroutage.us.

Flood warnings were issued for the region north of San Francisco Bay, including Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

To the south, warnings were posted for parts of counties including San Mateo and Santa Cruz, where the tiny community of Felton Grove along the San Lorenzo River was ordered evacuated. An evacuation order also was issued for residents of the Wilton area in semirural southeastern Sacramento County. Authorities cited the threat of flooding from the Cosumnes River.

The swollen Salinas River swamped farmland in Monterey County, and to the east, flood warnings were in effect for Merced County in the agricultural Central Valley, where Gov. Gavin Newsom visited to take stock of storm problems.

“The reality is that this is just the eighth of what we anticipate will be nine atmospheric rivers —- we're not done,” Newsom said at a briefing with local leaders where he urged people to be vigilant about safety for the next 24 to 48 hours.

“This is happening all across California but I want to say ... you guys are disproportionately taking the brunt of it, and if you feel that way you're right,” Newsom said.

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state and ordered federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in affected areas.

Slick roads, snow and whiteout conditions plagued highways through the Sierra Nevada.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab tweeted Saturday morning that it received 21.3 inches (54 centimeters) of snow in 24 hours and that its snowpack of about 10 feet (3 meters) was expected to grow several more feet by Monday.

A backcountry avalanche warning was issued for the central Sierra, including the greater Lake Tahoe area.

A series of atmospheric rivers has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, unleashing debris flows, and triggering landslides.

At least 19 storm-related deaths have occurred, and a 5-year-old boy remained missing after being swept out of his mother's car by flood waters in San Luis Obispo County.

Half of the deaths have involved motorists, and some could have been prevented if drivers had heeded road closure signs, said Sean Duryee, acting commissioner of the California Highway Patrol, during a briefing by state and federal officials on Friday.

In Santa Barbara County, where a massive debris flow through the community of Montecito killed 23 people on Jan. 9, 2018, residents were told that new evacuations were not expected but that they should be prepared.

Montecito and adjacent areas were most recently ordered evacuated last Monday, the fifth anniversary of what is locally remembered as the "1/9 Debris Flow." But the community perched on foothills of coastal mountains escaped serious harm.

In a visit to Montecito on Friday, Newsom asked residents to exercise caution, and to heed warnings from public safety officials.

“I know how fatigued you all are,” Newsom said. “Just maintain a little more vigilance over the course of the next weekend.”

Dry days are in next week's forecast for California starting on Tuesday.

“Question will then become do we stay dry through the end of month?” the San Francisco Bay Area weather office wrote.

——

AP reporter Janie Har contributed from San Francisco. AP/Report for America writer Sophie Austin contributed from Mather, California.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Alligator abandoned in New Jersey vacant lot

NEPTUNE, N.J. — Investigators are searching for the person who abandoned a 3-foot-long alligator in a vacant lot in New Jersey. The Monmouth County SPCA said in a news release that animal control officers were called to an empty lot in Neptune on Jan. 15 by a good Samaritan who found the reptile. The good Samaritan discovered an alligator inside a plastic tub in the empty lot next to his home.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WHIO Dayton

US Rep. Greg Steube injured at Florida home

U.S. Rep Greg Steube was injured in an accident at his Florida home on Wednesday, his office confirmed. Steube, 44, a Republican who has represented Florida’s 17th congressional district since 2019, “has sustained several injuries,” his office wrote on the congressman’s official Twitter account. WWSB-TV also confirmed that Steube had been injured.
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Athlete revenue sharing bill in California, how do Olympic sports affect colleges & who is the 2023 transfer portal king?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger are back and kick off the podcast going through the details of a new bill proposal that would give college athletes in California a 50/50 split of athletic revenue — a potential huge shakeup to college athletics as we know it. Ross details how the bill could get approved & the newly found optimism surrounding it. There would be more benefits to the athletes, but how would it affect regular students? Could tuition fees be raised? Which sports would be eligible (and are deserving) of this proposed pay structure?
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

South Carolina Supreme Court set for all-male bench

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — No woman is expected to serve on the South Carolina Supreme Court for the first time in 35 years. Lawmakers appear poised to replace Justice Kaye Hearn with Judge Gary Hill after the two other candidates under consideration — both women — dropped out. Five men would sit on the bench if lawmakers confirm Hill at a Feb. 1 joint session.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A Wisconsin election official who came under fire for comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee said Wednesday he hasn't spoken with the Republican leader of the state Senate who appointed him, even as Democratic lawmakers called for his removal from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
WISCONSIN STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
108K+
Followers
152K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy