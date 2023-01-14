No. 4 Alabama hangs 100 in blowout win as LSU basketball drops 4th straight

The Tigers were never competitive against one of the hottest teams in college basketball as they lost in ugly fashion to No. 4 Alabama in front of a sold-out crowd at Coleman Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide led 59-22 at the half before ultimately winning the game 106-66.

The 40-point margin was LSU’s biggest in a loss this season, by far, and it was Alabama’s biggest win in a conference game in program history. With the loss — the Tigers’ fourth straight — coach Matt McMahon’s team falls to 12-5 (1-4 SEC) on the season.

KJ Williams and Cam Hayes each scored 10 points, but LSU struggled offensively as a whole, shooting just 29.5% from the field. It also had no answer defensively for Alabama’s true freshman phenom Brandon Miller, who scored 31 points while hitting 7 of 11 threes.

It was a disappointing performance from the Tigers, but they can’t afford to dwell on it as the road doesn’t let up. They draw ranked opponents in Auburn and Tennessee at home in their next two before hitting the road for a rematch against the ranked Arkansas team they beat in their SEC opener.

