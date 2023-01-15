ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida’s defense plays key in 3 game winning streak

The Florida Gators have turned a corner after starting Southeastern Conference play with back-to-back losses. They’ve rattled off three straight conference wins to earn a positive SEC record. The Gators (10-7, 3-2 SEC) continue to build momentum as they head past the midway point of the season. Florida secured...
Florida 2023 4-star quarterback Jaden Rashada requests release from NLI

Florida 4-star quarterback Jaden Rashada is requesting a release from his national letter of intent signed on Early Signing Day Dec. 21, according to several reports. The story was first reported by 247Sports. The University of Florida will have 30 days to decide whether or not to grant Rashada’s release....
Castleton named SEC Player of the Week Monday

Florida graduate student forward Colin Castleton was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week Monday. It marks his fourth career SEC Player of the Week honor and his first this season. Only former UF guard Vernon Maxwell has earned the honor more — five times — in the program's...
UF legacy of racism at forefront of task force report

Several weeks ago, Natalia Guerrero read a timeline of UF history published by The Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American History in an effort to understand the true history of the university she attended. Each line she read was like a continual punch to the gut, the...
7 local bands compete at Destination Okeechobee’s Gainesville Showcase

A self-titled “manic pixie nightmare girl,” Anna “Xarissa” James has been playing shows in Gainesville since she was a teenager. Auditioning for Destination Okeechobee was the next logical step in following her dream of becoming an artist. When she lost in 2017, she was relieved. “If...
Marston Science Library is back at 24/7 hours

After two years of student advocacy, 24-hour library services will soon return to UF's campus. UF Student Government announced Jan. 13 Marston Science Library will once again offer 24-hour services with funding directed by the office of the provost. While the library used to operate on a 24-hour schedule, the...
Gainesville artists reflect on AI in art

When Sofia Aguirre first got to UF, she experienced a revolution. The 20-year-old digital arts and science junior had been interested in art as a child, but she wasn’t able to fully explore this interest in school due to a lack of a good art program. In college, she...
Hundreds march in Gainesville Martin Luther King Jr. parade

Matthew Bowman III, a 14-year-old Gainesville resident, marched down East University Avenue declaring “I am a man. I have a dream.”. Bowman is a mentee of the 100 Black Men of Greater Florida GNV, Inc., which is a group dedicated to improving the lives of African Americans. He was one of hundreds who participated in the King Celebration Annual Commemorative Parade Monday.
Falafel King owner Ghassan Chehab dies at 74

Soraya Sus and her two daughters have been customers at Falafel King since 2009. Treating them as more than just customers, the restaurant’s owner and founder, Ghassan Chehab, would always personally greet them and give the girls free desserts. He interacted with them beyond the food transaction, providing a...
