Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida loses on road to Texas A&M after second-half comeback falls short
Florida graduate student guard Myreon Jones caught the ball with 2.5 seconds left for a chance to give Florida the win in his first start of the season. However, Jones’ 3-point attempt fell short as the Gators lost to the Texas A&M Aggies. The Florida Gators (10-8, 3-3 SEC)...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida’s defense plays key in 3 game winning streak
The Florida Gators have turned a corner after starting Southeastern Conference play with back-to-back losses. They’ve rattled off three straight conference wins to earn a positive SEC record. The Gators (10-7, 3-2 SEC) continue to build momentum as they head past the midway point of the season. Florida secured...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida 2023 4-star quarterback Jaden Rashada requests release from NLI
Florida 4-star quarterback Jaden Rashada is requesting a release from his national letter of intent signed on Early Signing Day Dec. 21, according to several reports. The story was first reported by 247Sports. The University of Florida will have 30 days to decide whether or not to grant Rashada’s release....
Independent Florida Alligator
Castleton named SEC Player of the Week Monday
Florida graduate student forward Colin Castleton was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week Monday. It marks his fourth career SEC Player of the Week honor and his first this season. Only former UF guard Vernon Maxwell has earned the honor more — five times — in the program's...
Independent Florida Alligator
UF legacy of racism at forefront of task force report
Several weeks ago, Natalia Guerrero read a timeline of UF history published by The Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American History in an effort to understand the true history of the university she attended. Each line she read was like a continual punch to the gut, the...
Independent Florida Alligator
7 local bands compete at Destination Okeechobee’s Gainesville Showcase
A self-titled “manic pixie nightmare girl,” Anna “Xarissa” James has been playing shows in Gainesville since she was a teenager. Auditioning for Destination Okeechobee was the next logical step in following her dream of becoming an artist. When she lost in 2017, she was relieved. “If...
Independent Florida Alligator
Marston Science Library is back at 24/7 hours
After two years of student advocacy, 24-hour library services will soon return to UF's campus. UF Student Government announced Jan. 13 Marston Science Library will once again offer 24-hour services with funding directed by the office of the provost. While the library used to operate on a 24-hour schedule, the...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville artists reflect on AI in art
When Sofia Aguirre first got to UF, she experienced a revolution. The 20-year-old digital arts and science junior had been interested in art as a child, but she wasn’t able to fully explore this interest in school due to a lack of a good art program. In college, she...
Independent Florida Alligator
‘African Americans In Gainesville’ exhibit showcases local Black history
People filtered in and out of the A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center, crowding around a handful of text displays making up its new exhibit. While modest in physical scale, the museum aims to offer a comprehensive picture of minority culture in Alachua County, from its people to the buildings they lived in.
Independent Florida Alligator
Hundreds march in Gainesville Martin Luther King Jr. parade
Matthew Bowman III, a 14-year-old Gainesville resident, marched down East University Avenue declaring “I am a man. I have a dream.”. Bowman is a mentee of the 100 Black Men of Greater Florida GNV, Inc., which is a group dedicated to improving the lives of African Americans. He was one of hundreds who participated in the King Celebration Annual Commemorative Parade Monday.
Independent Florida Alligator
Falafel King owner Ghassan Chehab dies at 74
Soraya Sus and her two daughters have been customers at Falafel King since 2009. Treating them as more than just customers, the restaurant’s owner and founder, Ghassan Chehab, would always personally greet them and give the girls free desserts. He interacted with them beyond the food transaction, providing a...
