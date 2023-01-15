ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Coulibaly's 24 points help UMass Lowell defeat UMBC 81-75

LOWELL, Mass. — Led by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly's 24 points, the UMass-Lowell River Hawks defeated the UMBC Retrievers 81-75 on Wednesday night. The River Hawks improved to 16-4 with the win and the Retrievers fell to 13-7.
LOWELL, MA
voiceofalexandria.com

Rivera's 27 lead Lafayette over American 70-59

WASHINGTON — Led by Josh Rivera's 27 points, the Lafayette Leopards defeated the American Eagles 70-59. The Leopards are now 6-14 on the season, while the Eagles fell to 12-6.
EASTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy