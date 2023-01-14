Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Arizona State football’s 2023 schedule released
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s no place like home, and the Sun Devils are hoping that holds true this fall. On Wednesday, the Pac-12 released the conference’s 2023 football schedule. Arizona State, who will play eight of their 12 games at home, will begin the year by hosting five of their first six games, perhaps giving first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham an easier start to his tenure.
2023 ASU football schedule includes home-game heavy start
The Arizona State Sun Devils will begin the Kenny Dillingham era with a favorable schedule of four home games in a row. Pac-12 teams released their 2023 football schedules on Wednesday, with ASU kicking off conference play by hosting the USC Trojans on Sept. 23. The Trojans finished the 2022 season ranked 12th in the nation.
azdesertswarm.com
USC men’s basketball expert previews the Arizona game, makes a prediction
Arizona has dropped two of its last three games and has struggled for all or part of its last five contests. Not what you want when two of the better teams in the Pac-12 are coming into town. First up for the Wildcats (15-3, 4-3 Pac-12) is USC, which is...
12news.com
A huge home stand for Arizona basketball | Locked On Wildcats
Arizona basketball is still ranked 11th in the country but they have a huge homestand coming up against the LA schools. Both USC and UCLA are tournament teams.
Mick Cronin Talks Arizona Trip, Adem Bona, Will McClendon's Lack of Turnovers (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)
UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin talked about the Arizona road trip, ASU's rim protection, Adem Bona's attitude, Will McClendon's lack of turnovers, and much more on Tuesday. BIG WEEK WITH TWO REALLY GOOD OPPONENTS. I KNOW CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS AREN’T THE ULTIMATE GOAL BUT WINNING THESE TWO WOULD GO A LONG WAY TOWARD POSSIBLY DOING THAT AND SETTING YOU UP FOR A GOOD SEED?
Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. wins Pac-12 Player of the Week
The Pac-12 announced Monday that Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. won conference Player of the Week following the Sun Devils’ sweep of the Oregon schools. This was Cambridge’s second Player of the Week honor after winning the award on Nov. 21, the first Sun Devil to win the hardware multiple times since Remy Martin in 2019-20.
Contract details for Sabrina Ionescu’s role with Oregon women’s basketball in 2022-23
Sabrina Ionescu’s part-time role as Oregon women’s basketball’s “director of athletic culture” entails 10 hours of work per month during the season, for which the former All-American is receiving $2,500. The University of Oregon’s personal services contract with Ionescu, obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive via a...
orangemedianetwork.com
Three OSU alumni find success online, create NIL path for Beaver athletes
Former women’s studies graduate, JP Bertram, would have never guessed his professional career would take the route that it did. Yet, over 2,000 Twitter followers later and a platform that spreads love to every corner of the Beaver family, Bertram is content with his journey. He wasn’t alone on...
Arizona falls to No. 11, ASU receives votes in latest AP Top 25 Poll
The Arizona State Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils saw movement in opposite directions in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The Wildcats (15-3, 4-3) fell from No. 9 to No. 11 after going 1-1 against the Oregon schools on the road over the weekend. Arizona has now lost...
Oregon sees redshirt freshman defensive lineman transfer
Oregon's football program has a loaded defensive line position group, making it highly likely multiple players at this position group will look to transfer to find more playing time. That day has come. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams is the latest Oregon Duck to enter the NCAA Transfer portal....
Suns F Cam Johnson to return from knee injury on Thursday vs. Nets
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson is expected to return from a knee injury Thursday when the Brooklyn Nets visit Footprint Center, head coach Monty Williams told reporters on Wednesday. A week into November, Johnson underwent surgery in his right knee to remove part of his meniscus. On the long end...
Phoenix Suns’ extended skid does not eliminate opportunity to win West
I will not pretend to speak for all of them but I get a sense from my limited reach that Phoenix Suns fans are defeated. At the very least, pessimism has peaked. Over a 5-17 stretch in the team’s last 22 games that now has them 12th in the Western Conference, the quality of basketball in the first half particularly inspired those types of responses.
ESPN’s Windhorst: Mat Ishbia’s incoming takeover of Suns could calm waters
The poor play, the injuries, an unstable ownership situation and a looming trade deadline hover around the Phoenix Suns. They sit outside of the play-in at the moment at 21-24. If there’s any place to find optimism, it wouldn’t seem to be ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who has written on the...
Phoenix Suns’ long stretch on road ends with loss to Grizzlies
It’s over and now it’s time to rebuild. No, not in the way you think. The Phoenix Suns spent 20 of their last 24 days on the road playing 10 of their last 12 games. They did so extremely shorthanded, at times without seven of their eight most important players on the roster. When you map out a potential playoff rotation for the Suns, Mikal Bridges was the only guy from that hypothetical group to play all of those games (because of course he was).
Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet reportedly interests Suns
The Toronto Raptors carry a well-respected core of players, which is why their 20-24 record as of Tuesday morning has people pointing to them ahead of the NBA trade deadline. They have a foursome who could help a contending team right now: point guard Fred VanVleet, shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., plus forwards Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby.
Phoenix Suns’ Josh Okogie ruled out vs. Grizzlies due to nose injury
Phoenix Suns wing Josh Okogie was ruled out for the rest of Monday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies due to a nose injury. In the second quarter, Okogie was making his way into the paint and was looking up at the basket ahead of a rebounding opportunity when he moved right into the path of Deandre Ayton’s right arm and elbow. Okogie got a slight touch in the back from Grizzlies center Steven Adams.
arizonasuntimes.com
New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
Cardinals’ hiring of GM Monti Ossenfort is sign of progress, step in right direction
The Cardinals have an extensive shopping list. They need a new culture. They need internal discipline. They need public accountability. They need an identity. They need a plan. They need a new offense. They need a tough-love mentor to fix our quarterback. They need a new offensive line and a...
New Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort was almost an FBI agent before joining NFL
Monti Ossenfort: Arizona Cardinals general manager or FBI agent?. Thankfully it’s the former for Cardinals fans, but the NFL wasn’t always on the radar for Arizona’s new GM. After two intern stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans in 2001 and 2002, respectively, Ossenfort was a...
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
