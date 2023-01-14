It’s over and now it’s time to rebuild. No, not in the way you think. The Phoenix Suns spent 20 of their last 24 days on the road playing 10 of their last 12 games. They did so extremely shorthanded, at times without seven of their eight most important players on the roster. When you map out a potential playoff rotation for the Suns, Mikal Bridges was the only guy from that hypothetical group to play all of those games (because of course he was).

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO