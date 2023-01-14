ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

AZFamily

Arizona State football’s 2023 schedule released

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s no place like home, and the Sun Devils are hoping that holds true this fall. On Wednesday, the Pac-12 released the conference’s 2023 football schedule. Arizona State, who will play eight of their 12 games at home, will begin the year by hosting five of their first six games, perhaps giving first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham an easier start to his tenure.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

2023 ASU football schedule includes home-game heavy start

The Arizona State Sun Devils will begin the Kenny Dillingham era with a favorable schedule of four home games in a row. Pac-12 teams released their 2023 football schedules on Wednesday, with ASU kicking off conference play by hosting the USC Trojans on Sept. 23. The Trojans finished the 2022 season ranked 12th in the nation.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Mick Cronin Talks Arizona Trip, Adem Bona, Will McClendon's Lack of Turnovers (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)

UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin talked about the Arizona road trip, ASU's rim protection, Adem Bona's attitude, Will McClendon's lack of turnovers, and much more on Tuesday. BIG WEEK WITH TWO REALLY GOOD OPPONENTS. I KNOW CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS AREN’T THE ULTIMATE GOAL BUT WINNING THESE TWO WOULD GO A LONG WAY TOWARD POSSIBLY DOING THAT AND SETTING YOU UP FOR A GOOD SEED?
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangemedianetwork.com

Three OSU alumni find success online, create NIL path for Beaver athletes

Former women’s studies graduate, JP Bertram, would have never guessed his professional career would take the route that it did. Yet, over 2,000 Twitter followers later and a platform that spreads love to every corner of the Beaver family, Bertram is content with his journey. He wasn’t alone on...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Oregon sees redshirt freshman defensive lineman transfer

Oregon's football program has a loaded defensive line position group, making it highly likely multiple players at this position group will look to transfer to find more playing time. That day has come. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams is the latest Oregon Duck to enter the NCAA Transfer portal....
EUGENE, OR
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ long stretch on road ends with loss to Grizzlies

It’s over and now it’s time to rebuild. No, not in the way you think. The Phoenix Suns spent 20 of their last 24 days on the road playing 10 of their last 12 games. They did so extremely shorthanded, at times without seven of their eight most important players on the roster. When you map out a potential playoff rotation for the Suns, Mikal Bridges was the only guy from that hypothetical group to play all of those games (because of course he was).
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet reportedly interests Suns

The Toronto Raptors carry a well-respected core of players, which is why their 20-24 record as of Tuesday morning has people pointing to them ahead of the NBA trade deadline. They have a foursome who could help a contending team right now: point guard Fred VanVleet, shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., plus forwards Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ Josh Okogie ruled out vs. Grizzlies due to nose injury

Phoenix Suns wing Josh Okogie was ruled out for the rest of Monday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies due to a nose injury. In the second quarter, Okogie was making his way into the paint and was looking up at the basket ahead of a rebounding opportunity when he moved right into the path of Deandre Ayton’s right arm and elbow. Okogie got a slight touch in the back from Grizzlies center Steven Adams.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies

The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
ARIZONA STATE
