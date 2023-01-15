Windy & warm Wednesday on the way. Turning much wetter late tonight. Click and watch the forecast video for details. It felt more like spring today, and we won’t cool down much tonight. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s through Wednesday morning. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, and you may see some patchy fog overnight tonight. Wednesday will be another warm and muggy day. We’ll see peeks of sun, but there will be some cloud cover, too. More rain is expected by Thursday morning. Here's the latest forecast.

TAYLOR, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO