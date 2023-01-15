Read full article on original website
WLOX
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Windy & warm Wednesday on the way. Turning much wetter late tonight. Click and watch the forecast video for details. It felt more like spring today, and we won’t cool down much tonight. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s through Wednesday morning. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, and you may see some patchy fog overnight tonight. Wednesday will be another warm and muggy day. We’ll see peeks of sun, but there will be some cloud cover, too. More rain is expected by Thursday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Windy & warm Wednesday on the way. Turning much wetter late tonight. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Patches of dense fog possible this morning. We're less than 24 hours away from our highest rain chance of the work week. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
wtva.com
Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
wtva.com
Pedestrian killed in Grenada crash
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Grenada. According to Grenada Police Chief George Douglas, a vehicle collided with the pedestrian Tuesday morning shortly before 6:00 along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. He identified the pedestrian as Marcus Blackmon, 43, of Grenada. Blackmon was...
wcbi.com
Lee County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect, stolen UTV
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a stolen four-wheeler, and the folks who stole it. A red Honda Side-by-side was taken in the Endville/King Road area of Belden Thursday night January 12. If you...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Indoor Yard Sale This Saturday
One of Oxford’s popular wintertime events, the Oxford Indoor Yard Sale, returns this Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oxford Conference Center. Admission is $2 for adults; children age 12 and under are admitted for free. The event is held rain or shine.
wtva.com
Tupelo school bus involved in 'minor accident'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo School bus was involved in a minor accident Wednesday morning, the Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) announced. The school district identified the bus as No. 85. The accident happened on Trace Avenue. TPSD Communications Director Gregg Ellis said a car pulled out in front...
wcbi.com
Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
wtva.com
Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
wcbi.com
Mother of child found dead in Tupelo has been arrested
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Tupelo Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of Felony Child Abuse and Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm. The arrest comes as Police are...
Winona, January 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Oxford Eagle
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store…
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
Ole Miss Has a Hard 2023 Football Schedule
The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss has been somewhat difficult to understand. During the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Ole Miss went 5-5 and won their bowl game. Then in 2021, The Rebels went 10-3 and were considered one of the top ten teams in the country. The Rebels started well in 2022 but ended the year on a disappointing slide to 8-5.
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old
A Mississippi man has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 9-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl in a hostage situation last week. 25-year-old Marquez Griffin is accused of the crime in Jonestown, Mississippi where he was holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. They were able to negotiate with Griffin and got that child to safety.
wcbi.com
Man arrested in Webster County faces rape charge
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing a rape charge in Webster County. Donald Jones was arrested around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Jones is in the Webster County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Law enforcement said the incident occurred on Saturday. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office did...
vicksburgnews.com
VHS is now 21-2 on the year after defeating Clarksdale 60-55
Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball team improve to 21-2 on the year after a 60-55 win over Clarksdale. Malik Franklin led things with 16 points while Davian Williams and Jaylin Jackson put up 15. Mikey Johnson scored seven points and Tyler Henderson added six while DeCorey Knight Jr. scored two points and Markel Derby hit a free throw.
actionnews5.com
Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.
wtva.com
Tupelo hosts a motorcade in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Motorcade honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King. A motorcade was held Monday in Tupelo to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on what would have been his 94th birthday.
