Burke's 31 lead Morgan State past Hartford 92-84
BALTIMORE (AP) — Isaiah Burke scored 31 points as Morgan State beat Hartford 92-84 on Wednesday night. Burke shot 11 for 18 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Bears (10-8, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Will Thomas scored 15 points while going 7 of 14 from the field, and added seven rebounds. Malik Miller was 6-of-14 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 14 points. The Bears picked up their sixth straight win.
Navy secures 63-45 victory over Boston University
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Sean Yoder had 14 points in Navy's 63-45 victory over Boston University on Wednesday night. Yoder was 5-of-12 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Midshipmen (9-10, 2-5 Patriot League). Daniel Deaver scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Patrick Dorsey shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. The Midshipmen ended a five-game slide with the victory.
