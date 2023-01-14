Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
No. 4 Alabama too much for Tigers in second half
A slow end to the first half and a rough start to the final 20 minutes doomed Missouri in its 85-64 loss to No. 4 Alabama, who MU coach Dennis Gates referred to last week as the No. 1 team in the country. Behind five consecutive points from Jahvon Quinerly...
Columbia Missourian
Crimson Tide use rebounding, guard play to down Tigers
Facing a tall and quick No. 4 Alabama team, Missouri men’s basketball hung around on the glass but was ultimately overwhelmed by the Crimson Tide, who controlled the ball and set the tempo during the second half as they cruised to an 85-64 win Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Missouri...
Columbia Missourian
MU women's basketball needs 'aggressive patience' during SEC gantlet run
Coming off three straight losses, Missouri women's basketball hosts Tennessee at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tigers coach Robin Pingeton, senior Hayley Frank and junior Jayla Kelly met with the media Friday to discuss their recent performances and preview the matchup with the Volunteers. Hottest team in the SEC?
Columbia Missourian
MU tennis cruises past Central Arkansas
Missouri tennis secured its third straight win, defeating Central Arkansas 7-0 on Friday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. The Tigers began the dual by winning all three doubles matches to secure the first point. No. 1 singles player Mae Canete tallied the second point for MU with a 6-1, 6-0 victory, and her sister Inah Canete (No. 5) won her match 6-2, 6-0.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri faces top-five test as No. 4 Alabama visits Columbia
Missouri men’s basketball ended a two-game losing skid with another ranked win — this one over No. 25 Arkansas — on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC) avenged their Jan. 4 loss to the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a narrow 79-76 victory to improve to .500 in conference play.
Columbia Missourian
Former Miami QB Garcia reportedly transfers to MU
Former Miami quarterback Jake Garcia is transferring to Missouri, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Thursday night. Garcia entered the transfer portal Tuesday, and, per the report, the redshirt freshman is expected to enroll at MU by the end of the week.
Columbia Missourian
Spartans lose battle in the paint, suffer first CMAC loss of season
Battle girls basketball (12-3, 2-1 CMAC) was greeted with a less-than-warm welcome from Jefferson City (10-5, 2-0 CMAC) in its first home game of the new year. In what was perhaps the Spartans’ toughest test of CMAC play thus far, Battle struggled on the defensive end in a 50-29 loss.
Columbia Missourian
Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small
More Coverage For more on this story, listed to KBIA-FM on Monday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. {related_content_uuid}dc5c8fe1-00c2-46a5-badc-ad5f90c08724{/related_content_uuid}. On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming...
Columbia Missourian
Local high schools compete in Hickman wrestling tournaments
Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman girls and boys wrestling teams competed among other schools in the Kewpie Girls Invitational and Hickman Boys Invitational, respectively, Friday at Hickman High School. Friday was the first and only day of the Kewpie Girls Invitational. Out of 16 schools, Battle tied for ninth with...
Columbia Missourian
Every hat tells a story: Bailey Popejoy hosts hat shaping pop-up
During the first day of a two-day hat shaping pop-up, Bailey Popejoy brought her artisanal expertise to Fringe Western Wear in Columbia. Popejoy’s business, Rocking M Ranch, does “a little bit of everything.” While she was in high school, Popejoy worked retail at a Western store in Sedalia. This was when she first learned about hats. After graduating from college, she and her parents opened a Western store in Stover, where her interest in hats only grew. She attended hat shaping workshops in Texas and studied with custom hat shapers.
Columbia Missourian
Clergy sue in effort to overturn state's abortion ban
Thirteen members of the clergy filed a lawsuit Thursday in St. Louis Circuit Court to overthrow Missouri’s abortion ban, claiming legislators based their actions on personal religious beliefs. The six faith traditions represented by the plaintiffs include Episcopalian, Orthodox Judaism, United Church of Christ, Reform Judaism, Unitarian Universalism and...
Columbia Missourian
City of Columbia seeking more proposals for ARPA funds
The City of Columbia is accepting ideas for how to use the second portion of federal pandemic reliefs funds — with similar priorities to its first round of distribution. Priority areas for the $12.6 million of remaining American Rescue Plan Act — commonly called ARPA — funding include "mental health access, workforce support, access to services and affordable housing," according to a Thursday news release.
Columbia Missourian
City hopes for grant as Business Loop 70 groups call for action on corridor
Interest in revitalizing Business Loop 70 in Columbia has prompted a call for the city to assume control of part of the corridor, which is under the jurisdiction of the Missouri Department of Transportation. Scott Wilson, chair of the Columbia Downtown Leadership Council, wrote a letter to Mayor Barbara Buffaloe...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia celebrates Black excellence at awards ceremony
When Ciara Tatum took the stage at the Black Excellence Awards as the winner of the Best Educator category, her dress sparkling in the light, she reflected on her profession as well as the event’s mission of bringing together Columbia’s Black community. “I’m blessed to have a career...
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 19, 2023
Roger Dean Bryant, 78, of Columbia died Jan. 18, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Nancy Jane Manring Holman, 62, of Columbia died Jan. 17, 2023. A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 23 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m.
Columbia Missourian
City honors faith leader, Jabberwocky Studios for diversity efforts
The Rev. Lester Woods Jr. and Jabberwocky Studios received standing ovations Thursday morning at the 30th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Awards. Woods won the individual award, and Jabberwocky Studios won the group award. The awards were presented at the Holiday Inn Executive Center and were given to recognize people who...
Columbia Missourian
Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission discusses need for sidewalk along Ballenger Lane
Even though the estimated $5.6 million price tag for building sidewalks along Ballenger Lane might be cost-prohibitive, the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission voted Wednesday night to add the project to Columbia’s sidewalk master plan after discussing options for reducing the expense. The commission was following through on...
Columbia Missourian
Pop-up clinic will treat pets of people experiencing homelessness
The Street Dog Coalition will set up a pop-up clinic on Friday to treat pets of those experiencing homelessness or near-homelessness in the Columbia area. The clinic will from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pet Wellness Alliance, 611 Big Bear Blvd. Services offered will include vaccinations, de-worming, parasite treatments and exams for minor medical problems for dogs and cats.
Columbia Missourian
Craft supply swap held at Columbia Public Library
A craft supply swap was held on Thursday at the Columbia Public Library* in Columbia. The event featured community members swapping their surplus craft supplies between attendees. Librarian Erin Swearngin got the idea for the craft swap from a friend who had an abundance of embroidery craft supplies and a...
Columbia Missourian
Community outreach van seeks to address health care disparities
A new health outreach van is ready to travel to communities across Boone County. The aim of the Health on Wheels van is to address health care disparities in Boone County. Workers will offer COVID-19 testing and vaccines, health assessments, education on chronic diseases and referrals to community resources.
