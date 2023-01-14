ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County Adds Four Rahway Locations to Veterans Parking Program

RAHWAY, NJ — Of the nine original locations set aside for the Union County Veterans Parking program, only one was in Rahway, in the Memorial Grove Area of Rahway River Park. Now, at the start of 2023, the county has added five new locations, four of which are located in Rahway.

The Union County Veterans Parking program, administered by the Union County Office of Veteran’s Services, seeks to raise awareness about the presence of military veterans living in Union County. The parking program designates specific parking spots reserved for veterans who display an official Union County Veterans Parking placard.

The nine original locations are:

Archery Range at Oak Ridge Park – 136 Oak Ridge Road, Clark
Ash Brook Golf Course – 1210 Raritan Road, Scotch Plains
Colleen Frasier Building – 300 North Avenue East, Westfield
Echo Lake (9/11 Memorial) – 1028 Springfield Avenue, Mountainside
Galloping Hill Golf Course – 3 Golf Drive, Kenilworth – 2 Spots
Rahway River Park (Memorial Grove Area) – St. Georges Avenue, Rahway
Trailside Nature and Science Center – 452 New Providence Road, Mountainside
Union County Administration Building – 10 Elizabethtown Plaza, Elizabeth
Warinanco Sports Center – 1 Park Drive, Roselle

The five new locations, four in Rahway and one in New Providence, are:

New Providence Borough Hall – 360 Elkwood Avenue, New Providence (two spots)
Hamilton Stage – 360 Hamilton Street, Rahway (two spots)
Rahway City Hall Parking Lot – 1 City Hall Plaza, Rahway
Rahway Public Library – 2 City Hall Plaza, Rahway
Rahway Senior Citizens Center – 1306 Esterbrook Ave, Rahway

To request a Union County Veterans parking placard, use the online form on the Union County website at ucnj.org/veterans.

