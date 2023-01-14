Read full article on original website
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici hit by car in Oregon, suffers concussion
A car struck Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., and her husband on Friday as they were walking across a street in Portland, leaving the Congresswoman with a concussion.
opb.org
Portland man, former journalist, charged with federal hate crimes
A man charged with arson and bias crimes in Multnomah County for setting fire to a mosque and vandalizing two Jewish synagogues is now facing federal hate crime charges. Federal prosecutors are filing four charges against Michael Bivins, 35, for his alleged racist crime spree in spring 2022. Bivins was recorded on security cameras setting fire to the Muslim Community Center of Portland. He allegedly smashed windows at Congregations Shir Tikvah and Beth Israel. He also is accused of smashing windows at a Black-owned restaurant and vandalizing Beth Israel with anti-Jewish graffiti.
Vehicles collide in Southeast Portland, driver dies
One person is dead after a two-car crash in SE Portland.
focushillsboro.com
Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State
Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
focushillsboro.com
Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits Has Been Occurring As A Result Of Card Skimmers
2.1 The USDA recommends that SNAP cardholders take precautions against fraud. The following is an illustration:. Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits: Tricia Collins makes the most of a bad situation when trapped in a cheap motel. This Portland mother of a 10-year-old boy makes every dollar count since she has no reliable source of income. Her survival depends on governmental food coupons and monetary aid.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Largest dam removal in history set to take place later this year
After nearly five decades of advocacy, four dams are about to be demolished to help salmon, but they’re not the dams we’re usually talking about. These dams are on the Klamath River in Oregon and California. The restoration project will help re-establish salmon habitat, improve water quality and...
fox5ny.com
3 grizzly bears in Montana tested positive for bird flu, euthanized last fall
HELENA, Mont. - Park officials in Montana say three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) last fall. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the three bears — one near Augusta, one near Dupuyer, and another near Kalispell — were observed in poor condition.
Reward for information on killing of Oregon-born wolf reaches $15,000
The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the illegal killing of an Oregon wolf in October near Klamath Falls has reached $15,000. The Oregon Wildlife Coalition announced Tuesday it is offering a $10,000 reward, bringing the total amount to $15,000 in combination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s previously announced $5,000 reward.
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?
City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
Overturned semi-truck blocks northbound lanes of I-5 near Wilsonville
An overturned semi-truck stalled northbound traffic on Interstate 5 in Aurora Monday morning.
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
fox5ny.com
Girl, 13, leads Nebraska troopers on chase topping 100 mph
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. - Two children, ages 13 and 11, were taken into custody after police said they were involved in a high-speed chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said on Monday night, they saw a Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour.
focushillsboro.com
This Week Last King Tides Have Different Dates On The Oregon And Washington Coasts
King Tides: This weekend, the final King Tides of the season will reach the Oregon and Washington coasts, but keep in mind that the dates are different this time. The greatest astronomical tides of the year often occur around the same dates, however this time there are some noticeable changes.
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
A popular retail store recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Oregon this week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 22, 2023, the popular clothing retailer J. Crew will be closing another one of its Oregon store locations in Portland, according to local reports.
Channel 6000
Strongest storm of the week moves in Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The most impactful storm of the week brings rain to the valleys and snowfall to the Cascades. Rain is expected to start early Wednesday morning and last through the evening hours. Rain accumulation will be near 0.25″-0.5″ for the valley through Thursday afternoon. The greatest amounts of rainfall will fall along the coast with nearly an inch of water expected. Some of these accumulation amounts are including what fell over the area late Tuesday night.
New Jersey witness photographs circle-shaped objects crossing sky
A New Jersey witness at Lopatcong Township reported watching and photographing a series of red and white, circle-shaped objects at 5:08 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
