Portland, OR

opb.org

Portland man, former journalist, charged with federal hate crimes

A man charged with arson and bias crimes in Multnomah County for setting fire to a mosque and vandalizing two Jewish synagogues is now facing federal hate crime charges. Federal prosecutors are filing four charges against Michael Bivins, 35, for his alleged racist crime spree in spring 2022. Bivins was recorded on security cameras setting fire to the Muslim Community Center of Portland. He allegedly smashed windows at Congregations Shir Tikvah and Beth Israel. He also is accused of smashing windows at a Black-owned restaurant and vandalizing Beth Israel with anti-Jewish graffiti.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State

Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
IDAHO STATE
focushillsboro.com

Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits Has Been Occurring As A Result Of Card Skimmers

2.1 The USDA recommends that SNAP cardholders take precautions against fraud. The following is an illustration:. Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits: Tricia Collins makes the most of a bad situation when trapped in a cheap motel. This Portland mother of a 10-year-old boy makes every dollar count since she has no reliable source of income. Her survival depends on governmental food coupons and monetary aid.
OREGON STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Largest dam removal in history set to take place later this year

After nearly five decades of advocacy, four dams are about to be demolished to help salmon, but they’re not the dams we’re usually talking about. These dams are on the Klamath River in Oregon and California. The restoration project will help re-establish salmon habitat, improve water quality and...
OREGON STATE
Mega 99.3

Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?

City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
CALIFORNIA STATE
yachatsnews.com

County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan

Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
OREGON STATE
fox5ny.com

Girl, 13, leads Nebraska troopers on chase topping 100 mph

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. - Two children, ages 13 and 11, were taken into custody after police said they were involved in a high-speed chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said on Monday night, they saw a Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour.
NEBRASKA STATE
Channel 6000

Strongest storm of the week moves in Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The most impactful storm of the week brings rain to the valleys and snowfall to the Cascades. Rain is expected to start early Wednesday morning and last through the evening hours. Rain accumulation will be near 0.25″-0.5″ for the valley through Thursday afternoon. The greatest amounts of rainfall will fall along the coast with nearly an inch of water expected. Some of these accumulation amounts are including what fell over the area late Tuesday night.
OREGON STATE

